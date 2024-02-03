Blue Ivy Carter Is Pure Elegance as She Joins Beyoncé and Jay-Z at the 2024 Grammys

Blue Ivy Carter may have made a late entrance to the 2024 Grammys, but she should be sitting firmly on all our best dressed lists. The 12-year-old accompanied her parents Beyoncé and Jay-Z to tonight's ceremony, where she joined the rapper onstage as he accepted the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award. While her father gave a brutally honest acceptance speech, Blue looked like the epitome of grace—and showed off her striking resemblance to her mom—in a luminescent white ballgown.

The structured strapless piece featured an off-the-shoulder neckline, a cinched waist, and a full skirt that ended just below the knees, with extra fabric draped at the waist for a peplum effect. She added a pair of matching platform ankle boots from Larroude and held a pure white clutch. Her hair was styled in waist-length goddess braids with curly ends, and she completed her glowy makeup look with a glossy pink lip.

Blue Ivy stands next to Jay-Z onstage at the 2024 Grammys, looking just like her mom. (Image credit: VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

As he began his acceptance speech, Jay-Z jokingly referred to the trophy as a “sippy cup” for Blue. "I used to say it was a sippy cup for Blue, but Blue's grown now, she doesn't take sippy cups—and she has her own Grammys.”

In case you missed it, Blue became the second-youngest Grammy winner ever back in 2021. Then, she was just nine years old and sharing the honor with her mother for Best Music Video award for“Brown Skin Girl."

Blue was graceful in an ivory gown with an off-the-shoulder neckline. (Image credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

While Blue has often joined her parents at awards shows since she was little, recently she has stepped further into the spotlight. She joined her mother on most of the performances during the Renaissance World Tour, with Blue showing off her dance skills and the mother-of-three showing her pride at her eldest's bravery. In her documentary film chronicling the tour, Beyoncé shared how Blue was only supposed to perform once, but the preteen became determined to continue after seeing negative comments about her dancing. Blue “was determined to prove any naysayers wrong and devoted herself to working even harder on her dancing," per the film.