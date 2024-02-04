Beyoncé Quietly Showed Up to the Grammys in a Texas-Inspired Cowboy Hat

A 32-time Grammy winner and 88-time nominee , Beyoncé is nothing short of a living legend. So when she quietly showed up at the 2024 Grammy Awards, fans immediately took note. Beyoncé was sporting blonde locks, a cowboy hat, and a bolo tie, a true homage to her home state of Texas.

Eagle-eyed fans first spotted Beyoncé in the Grammys audience during the In Memoriam tribute. But they got a clear shot of the superstar, as well as daughter Blue Ivy Carter, as she stood to support her husband. Jay-Z was honored with the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award, and he brought their elder daughter on stage with him to accept it. (Jay-Z also shouted his wife out during his speech, noting that she'd still never won the coveted Album of the Year Grammy, despite her many accolades from the Recording Academy.)

Beyoncé wearing a cowboy hat at the 2024 Grammys (Image credit: Getty Images)

Fans were quick to joke about Beyoncé's Western-inspired Grammys getup, with some joking that she was, unsuccessfully, trying to hide in the crowd. Others jokingly expressed hope that the singer would release a country album —anything is possible, right?

While The Hollywood Reporter confirmed on Friday that Beyoncé wouldn't be performing at the ceremony, fans were still eager to see what Queen Bey would wear at the awards show. The couple didn't appear in E!'s red-carpet coverage, but host Trevor Noah confirmed in his Grammys monologue that they'd be there. (Noah himself later presented Jay-Z with the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award.)

Beyoncé took home four wins at the 2023 Grammy Awards, including one for Best Dance/Electronic Music Album. (Renaissance was also nominated for Album of the Year but lost to Harry Styles' Harry's House.) While she hasn't won Album of the Year (yet), she's still one of the most lauded musicians in history.