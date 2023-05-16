Calling Colleen Hoover Fans: Blake Lively Is Officially a Redhead for "It Ends With Us"

Think about Blake Lively and you’re going to picture the long, gorgeous blonde hair that’s been synonymous with her biggest roles. Serena van der Woodsen, Bridget Vreeland, and Adaline were all honey-hued. But the actress’ latest role required a complete hair transformation. In order to portray protagonist Lily Bloom in Colleen Hoover’s It Ends With Us screen adaptation, the Gossip Girl star dyed her hair a stunning shade of red. And thanks to photos captured of Lively alongside co-star Justin Baldoni, we’re able to get a sneak peak.

In the photos, which have been shared on repeat across social media, a redheaded Lively is pictured in a casual pink t-shirt, hot pink button down, and green skirt, an on-brand outfit for her 22-year-old character, who’s intent on opening a flower shop after graduating college. It was originally announced that the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants star would have the lead role back in January, when Hoover herself took to Instagram to share the news. “Our Lily is going to be played by Blake Lively. Blake Lively y’all,” Hoover said in the emotional clip. “She’s my dream Lily.”

The movie, which does not have an expected release date at this point in time, is expected to be a huge success. According to Deadline, the romantic novel was the top-selling print book of 2022, has been printed in 43 languages, and remained on the New York Times best-selling list for over 90 weeks.

This will be Lively’s first big role since welcoming her fourth child with Ryan Reynolds. Most recently however, she co-directed friend Taylor Swift’s “I Bet You Think About Me” music video, which landed her a CMA nomination. The duo are close friends, and Swift has given Lively’s three daughters shoutouts in her songs “Betty” and “Gorgeous.” Lively and her girls had a family outing to support the singer this past weekend, when they attended Swift’s Eras Tour in Philadelphia. At the time, Lively was still rocking her classic blonde hue. But oh how her hair has changed…