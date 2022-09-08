Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

When it comes to iconic names in fashion, few are as famous as Bloomingdales. And when Bloomingdales turns the big 1-5-0, there’s bound to be an amazing sale to celebrate. This year, the retailer is doing just that: The Bloomingdales 150th Anniversary Sale (opens in new tab) just started, and just about all of your favorite brands are included.

The sale, which officially starts on September 8, will include a host of activations and special moments both in-store and online over the next few weeks. The retailer partnered with over 300 brands to create an exclusive anniversary collection for the occasion, but the beauty brands are really where the great deals are. And because it would take hours to sort through all the discounts and deals, the Marie Claire editors took it upon ourselves to find the very best gift sets. So, whether you’re a chronically ahead-of-time holiday shopper or just looking for a luxe way to treat yourself ahead of the incoming fall and winter weather, you will want to keep reading.

“When teaming up with our favorite beauty brands to create the 150th-anniversary exclusive collection, we drew inspiration from Bloomingdale’s heritage as well as our partner’s. The result is an incredible range of products from reimagined icons to exciting new products and sets that nod to our future," says Marissa Galante Frank, Accessories and Beauty Fashion Director for Bloomingdales about the sale.

Ahead, a few of our editors hand-picked their favorite items from their favorite beauty brands. I’m talking about investment-worthy skincare from Sisley and La Mer alongside amazing-smelling candles from Byredo and Diptyque or viral beauty staples from Charlotte Tilbury. Keep scrolling to get all the information you need about each of these exclusive launches before you buy. More products will be added over the next few weeks, so it’s best to check back here to see our thoughts about what’s actually worth spending your money on.

(opens in new tab) Beauty Dior Le Rouge VelourBox Set $82 at Bloomingdale's (opens in new tab) "Is there anything better than an iconic, Dior red lip in the fall season? And when paired with a non-greasy lip balm, I’m almost guaranteed to have hours of moisturized lips with an amazing color payoff." — Deena Campbell, Beauty Director

(opens in new tab) DIPTYQUE 2 Piece Candle Set $140 at Bloomingdale's (opens in new tab) "Let’s be clear: Diptyque candles are the gold standard for luxury candles. They burn super clean and the cold and warm scent throws are truly awe-inspiring. This set is extra special because the black and white limited-edition pattern pairs perfectly with almost any interior design theme. You’ll also want to keep the box for your important trinkets." — Deena Campbell, Beauty Director

(opens in new tab) Charlotte Tilbury Best of Charlotte Set $150 at Bloomingdale's (opens in new tab) "It's no secret that Charlotte Tilbury is one of my favorite brands of all time—everything she makes is makeup gold. Whether you're new to the brand or want to restock on some tried and true faves, this set is the way to go. From the cult-favorite Magic Cream (nothing layers better under makeup) to the life-changing mascara, this kit has it all." — Sam Holender, Beauty Editor

(opens in new tab) La Mer 4-Piece Exclusive Set $375 at Bloomingdale's (opens in new tab) "With fall and winter basically in full force (le sigh), my skin is about to be super dry. Enter La Mer, one of the only brands that truly transforms my dry skin and maintains my glow even when the temps drop. The Moisturizing Cream is my personal favorite of this bunch, but each product—and the pouch—is worth the splurge." — Sam Holender, Beauty Editor

(opens in new tab) Jo Malone Nectarine Blossom & Honey Cologne $155 at Bloomingdale's (opens in new tab) "Summer might be coming to an end, but I will continue to wear this Nectarine Blossom and Honey Cologne well into the fall and winter. It's fresh, a little sweet, and melds seamlessly into your skin for a lived-in smell that lasts all day." — Julia Marzovilla, E-Commerce Writer

(opens in new tab) BYREDOBibliotheque Candle $95 at Bloomingdales (opens in new tab) "This product combines two of my greatest obsessions: Candles and books. Intended to smell like an old bookstore, complete with leather-bound volumes and wooden shelves, this candle sets the perfect atmosphere as temperatures begin to drop in the fall. It also incorporates some of my all-time favorite scents, including cinnamon and plum top notes, violet and leather heart notes, and base notes of patchouli (my go-to), vanilla, and musky birchwood." — Gabrielle Ulubay, E-Commerce Writer