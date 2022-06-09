Britney Spears Clapped Back at Critics Judging Her Makeup—and Then Shared Her Whole Beauty Routine

Britney Spears isn’t about to let a few haters change the way she does her makeup. Instead, the “Toxic” singer took to Instagram Stories to defend her look—and give a shout out to her favorite products. “I’m sorry my face looks dirty, but I’ve had an emotional day and I have no makeup on !!!” she started off a paragraph written in the notes section of her phone. “I know most people don’t like the way I do my makeup, but honestly I have the best skincare routine!!!”

Lucky for us: the singer isn’t a gatekeeper. She was eager to share allll the details on her top-notch regimen. Apparently, she’s a big fan of French beauty products and fell in love with a luxe brand (unfortunately she forgot the name) during a spa trip in French Polynesia. When she’s not using that unnamed product, La Mer’s Moisturizing Cream is her go-to. “It’s so thick, but it smells so fresh,” she wrote. She like to layer her La Mer with Shiseido's White Lucent Brightening Gel Cream to help with her "freckles and brown spots." The moisturizer has a super lightweight texture and leaves the skin looking radiant and dewy.

While those two products are everyday staples, Spears also likes to throw a face mask into mix now and again. She's “obsessed” with the options from Clinique. In fact, their face masks are the only ones she’ll ever use. “When I apply it for some reason, it’s always ice cold and it wakes me up,” Spears added.

Chances are, having a good skincare routine has been top of mind for the “Lucky” singer in recent weeks as she prepped for her wedding. According to People, Spears is set to walk down the aisle and say “I do” to fiancé Sam Asghari on Thursday, June 9, in an intimate ceremony in Los Angeles. While pictures have yet-to-be-released, we do know that Spears will be wearing a dress designed by Versace.

Shop Britney's Favorite Skincare Products