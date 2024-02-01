There's an old adage that blondes have more fun. Maybe we can ask Camila Cabello for confirmation? The 26-year-old, who is typically brunette, has indeed entered a committed relationship with hair bleach—a sign there will be plenty of fun ahead.

Just one day after posting some photos in a recording studio, the "Shameless" singer posted another Instagram to further rile fans up, premiering a head of peroxide locks with the simple caption, "It’s time." She showed off the new shade in a Reel, which she captured herself using a camcorder.

A post shared by camila A photo posted by camila_cabello on

The Billboard Music Award winner's new hair color is the work of celebrity hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos. "CAMILA!!!!! Hi blondie! new ERA new HAIR for my love," wrote Giannetos on Instagram, sharing the same video as Cabello. In the post's caption, he noted that makeup artist Patrick Ta handled her glam for the big reveal.

The blonde hue Cabello and her team chose is icy, leaving room for dark roots that reflect the singer's signature dark brown hair. To premiere the new shade, Giannetos styled the singer's hair down in a wavy, wet look, with wispy bangs separating above the artist's heavily lined brown eyes.

Camila Cabello's hair was lighter in 2022, though not nearly as bright as her current hair color. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Although the Cinderella actress has lightened things up before, we've never seen her this blonde. The closest style in recent memory is a honey blonde hue—also by Giannetos—that she wore in 2022.

With more award shows on the horizon and what looks like a new album on the way, Cabello is bound to show off her new color even more in the near future. For what it's worth, I'll be keeping my brown hair—I think she'll have enough fun for both of us.