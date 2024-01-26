Kylie Jenner's Wet Look Matched the Paris Fashion Week Rain

Do you remember the show H2O? When a drop of water touched the main characters' skin, they'd quickly transform into mermaids: tail included. Kylie Jenner isn't an Australian teen on a sitcom, but she does seem to have the same powers.

On Thursday, January 25, the KHY founder stepped out in the drizzly weather to attend the Maison Margiela Couture Spring 2024 show at Pont Alexandre III. Dressed for the occasion (and the forecast), the 26-year-old wore a silver sequin midi-dress that gave off the appearance of scales. Her real mermaid power, however? Her hair, worn down in a wet look that was so good it might just bring the trend back.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"Margiela mermaid" wrote Kylie on a series of photos from the evening, which she posted to Instagram. While she looks like she just stepped out of the rain, a video shows that an umbrella had protected her look from the elements the whole time. The magic came via her hairstylist Jesus Guerrero and makeup artist Ariel Tejada, who glossed her strands and face to the high heavens (or deepest oceanic depths).

"The wet look never failssss," commented a fan on the post, while Jenner's sister Khloé Kardashian simply wrote "Ok ok ok ok wow."

This isn't the first time the Kylie Cosmetics founder has gone for the wet look. In a campaign shot for her Tinted Butter Balms last June, she wore her hair in a similar style. Still, she leaned even further in this time around, choosing an extremely glossy brown lip and highlight that would put just-sprung-from-the-sea Venus Anadyomene to shame.

King Kylie rules Paris Fashion Week. I think every creature (earth, sea, or otherwise) would agree.