If you have a heart-shaped face, firstly, high five! Me too! Secondly, you've probably gotten some pointed advice about how to wear and style your hair, since you have such a specific head shape. There are some outdated ideas about what constitutes a "bad" haircut for a heart-shaped face (namely, not making your face look more heart-shaped), but believe me: this face shape lends itself well to lots of hairstyles, some of which are particularly flattering. Luckily for us, there are lots of celebrities with heart-shaped faces, and they and their stylists offer a ton of inspiration for the rest of us. Keep reading to see the best celeb-inspired hairstyles for heart-shaped faces.

Sydney Sweeney

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The actress has a lob (long bob) that nearly grazes her shoulders and hits well below her jawline, with face-framing layers in front to show off the angularity of her face shape. It's shaggy and a bit '80s, but in a really fun way that balances structure with volume.

Ashley Greene

(Image credit: Getty Images)

An updo that's too "severe" might make your face look more angular—which isn't a bad thing!—but if you want a 'do that's a bit softer, pull out some front pieces like Ashley Greene does here. You can make this messier, too, if you want something a little less red carpet-esque.

Ciara

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Asymmetry can be an ally for a heart-shaped face: See how Ciara's angular cut mirrors the shape of her jawline? The decision of how to part one's hair has caused a ton of online discussion (and the deep side part is gorgeous, as we see here), but the more salient question is how it makes your hair look at the bottom.

Scarlett Johansson

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This haircut and style is, perhaps, not for the faint of heart. A center part is less forgiving, the cut is extremely straight with a minimum of layers, and this exact crimped shape is really only possible when you have finer hair. But as with many of the styles on this list, it adds necessary volume on bottom without looking like a triangle.

Tessa Thompson

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A big, bold, updo is not out of reach for the heart-shaped among us. In fact, when structured properly—this on Tessa Thompson has a ton of curl and body towards the end—it offers some helpful counterbalance. You don't need to go with a slicked-back look, but you might want to experiment with where the hair lands at the nape of your neck.

Ruby Rose

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ruby Rose's trademark pixie is a thing of beauty, and it makes sense why they wear it so often. You might worry that a pixie might make a heart-shaped face look even more angular, given the body on the top, but the key is to keep the sides short or slicked back.

Jennifer Aniston

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While "The Rachel" haircut certainly worked on Jennifer Aniston's heart-shaped face (the layers curled inward, framing her head beautifully), this less intense version is just as great. The face-framing layers are still flattering without quite so much work from a curling iron.

Gabrielle Union

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Long braids look great on Gabrielle Union—to be fair, a lot of things look great on Gabrielle Union. What's relevant as a takeaway here is that a deep side part is particularly chic with this style (and that a heart-shaped face can handle hair that's really, really long).

Keke Palmer

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Whether you're pulling your hair back with twists or braids like Keke Palmer, slicking it back with gel, or holding it back with a headband, keeping your hair away from your face will enhance your bone structure and really place emphasis on the shape of your head.

Katie Holmes

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For those of us with pin-straight hair, or strong expertise with a straightener, Katie Holmes' long cut is a nice option. Even though it doesn't have a ton of volume, the "spikiness" of the cut on bottom still leads the eye downward. And there's a center part here, but it's not extreme.

Gwyneth Paltrow

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Gwyneth Paltrow's hair could not be more straight here, which gives a lengthening effect to the face and makes it appear more ovular instead of heart-shaped. To be clear, Paltrow has also utilized short cuts that show off her face shape, but this one grows out well if you're interested in less upkeep.

Taraji P. Henson

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Don't shy away from unevenness! First of all, Taraji P. Henson looks awesome here with an edgy pixie that's long on one side. But the layers on top still frame the face well, even though the back is extremely short. FYI, this requires regular haircuts.

Miranda Kerr

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The queen of bouncy curls, Victoria's Secret model Miranda Kerr shows off a classic hairstyle (and a great one for us with heart shapes!). The bigger curls complement a wider jaw, and the longer cut adds length and balance to the face. Note the side part!

Lana Condor

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This shaggy, '70s-inspired cut on actress Lana Condor is a modernized version of the classic blowout. Bangs look great on someone with a heart-shaped face, since the forehead is often the widest part of the face. These curtain bangs aren't over the top but still provide some framing.

Amandla Stenberg

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Actress Amandla Stenberg is generally great for hair inspiration (especially if you have curls that are 4B or curlier). Here, she specifically demonstrates how tight curls look divine with a short hairdo. It's a pixie, but it's got body, dimension, and layers for an exceptional shape.

Florence Pugh

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The fashion mullet, here expertly pulled off by Florence Pugh, is maybe not for everyone. But see how the bangs and front layers add balance, and the flip outward of her ends draws the eye downward? The bottom length is necessary to keep the cut from looking top-heavy.

Jennifer Lopez

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The "pile all your hair on top of your head" updo is something we heart-shaped individuals can totally achieve. Instead of aiming to balance our face shape, we're leaning in. Follow the shape of your jaw all the up to the top of your head, like J Lo does, to know exactly where to place the bun.

Vanessa Hudgens

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ombre is great for someone with a heart-shaped face. The tonal transition from dark to light adds some cool visual interest, but it also creates a more holistic look that starts at the shoulders and ends at the crown of the head. Also, it grows out so well.

Naomi Campbell

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For a fuller, thicker 'do like this on Naomi Campbell, work with a skilled stylist (and, if you're unsure, wigs and extensions can be your friend). Here, there's volume throughout, creating an oval in the hair shape that contrasts with the strong jawline.

Sadie Sink

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Don't sleep on the half-up, half-down hairdo (I promise, it doesn't have to look too "juvenile"!). The trick is to pull up a lot of hair so that the back doesn't form a triangular shape, and keep some pieces hanging down in front. Actress Sadie Sink is showing us how it's done.

Billie Eilish

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you've got a lot of hair, layers are a great option. Here, on Billie Eilish, the long layers start around her jawbone and are curled to frame her face, while the rest of the hair hangs long and luxurious. If you don't happen to have such volume, extensions might be a good fit.

Halle Berry

(Image credit: Getty Images)

One of my favorite things about Halle Berry is her willingness to experiment with her signature style. This is longer and more voluminous than her trademark pixie, but the curls are layered beautifully. They almost make an "inverted heart" shape, with tons of volume towards the bottom.

Lily Collins

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A cut that's blunt and choppy can look awesome. I actually love the unevenness on Lily Collins, even though I'm sure not everyone would gravitate towards a cut like that. The asymmetry and volume add balance, of course, but it's also just so cool and visually interesting.

Emily Ratajkowski

(Image credit: Getty Images)

An updo on a heart-shaped face shows off your bone structure beautifully. Here, Emily Ratajkowski (who's walking the runway and likely has had a team to help her achieve this look) adds no volume on top and instead pulls the hair back at the nape of the neck.

Michelle Williams

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Once Michelle Williams discovered her blonde pixie, it became one of her most-used styles. Notably, there isn't a ton of volume—the look is soft and straight, integrating with her face shape (including a pretty, light color that's close to her skin tone).

Reese Witherspoon

(Image credit: Getty Images)

One of our most iconic celebrities with a heart-shaped face, Reese Witherspoon has often favored wearing her blonde hair long. When she puts it up, she wisely follows her jawline up towards the top of her head, which helps inform where she places her updo.

Nicole Richie

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This '70s-inspired cut on Nicole Richie is iconic for several reasons. First, the bangs are great to make the forehead look less wide. Second, the layers in front frame her face beautifully. And thirdly, the longer length helps draw the eye downward. Highlights throughout add body and dimension.

Lupita Nyong'o

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A heart-shaped face can absolutely handle a shorter cut, as Lupita Nyong'o demonstrates here. The cut follows her face shape and adds a little vertical volume on top; this kind of architectural cut likely needs regular upkeep, but it makes a gorgeous shape.

Eva Longoria

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Eva Longoria proves that a "messy" updo never goes out of style (messy in quotes, since this likely took a ton of work to achieve). As with other updos on this list, following the line of the jaw to the top of the head dictates the placement of the ponytails, and the pieces in front frame the face.

Lucy Hale

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you're like me, you might have been told somewhere along the line that "bobs are bad for people with heart-shaped faces" because they only emphasize the structure. I don't necessarily think that's true: This bob on Lucy Hale has a little curl at the end to complement her face shape.

Gemma Chan

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Gemma Chan's 'do is terrific here, and not just because she's bringing her natural beauty. There are some long layers that add a little body at the bottom, with a touch of curling iron throughout. A side part gives a lovely cascading effect on one side of her face.

Kerry Washington

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Bobs: Actually great for heart-shaped faces! Here, there are layers throughout Kerry Washington's cut, with a side part allowing the hair to drape beautifully. The hair is carefully styled on the left side of her face, but this would work just as well with the ends curled under.