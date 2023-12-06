Chloe Bailey's Dionne Warwick Hair Tribute Is Simply 'Sorcery'

Chloe Bailey knows the power of a hair transformation. If you scroll through her Instagram feed, you'll notice a multitude of lengths, colors, braids, and textures—all from the last few months. But her most recent look, is easily her most surprising yet.

Earlier this week, the 25-year-old took the stage in Washington D.C. to pay tribute to Dionne Warwick at the Kennedy Center Honors. For the show, Bailey wore her hair in a hybrid bob-pixie cut in an homage to the honoree's famed '60s haircut. While fans were no doubt excited to see the performance (the show will air Wednesday, December 27 at 9 p.m. ET on CBS!), the buzziest topic of conversation was Bailey's hair. Where did her locs (that she was just wearing last week) go?

A post shared by Chlöe A photo posted by chloebailey on

"You work hard, but your hair stylist works harder," a fan commented on a series of photos the singer posted from the event. "Nahhh seriously….the hair stylists of the Bailey sisters…they need to be studied for witchcraft, sorcery and magic !!! BECAUSE THIS IS AMAZING!!!" added another.

The wig hiding Bailey's locs was the work of celebrity hairstylist Fesa Nu. In a behind-the-scenes video from the event, which was originally posted by Brandon Almengo, a bit of the magic was revealed. There were in fact two wigs required to make the black bixie cut work.

"There are locs under this wig, for everyone asking. There are locs under this wig," said Bailey in a PSA clip showing off the first hairpiece. "It's like a puzzle," said someone in the background.

Taking the stage to sing Warwick's song "Walk on By," Bailey completed the transformation with glam makeup by Bella Mayven. "Timeless. What an honor it was to sing and celebrate Dionne Warwick at the Kennedy Center in front of the President and many of my inspirations...an unforgettable night," shared the Grown-ish star in her post after the event. "Can’t wait for you all to see."