Chrissy Teigen Now Has a Blonde Bob

After Chrissy Teigen pulled out a bright red, Pippi Longstocking-chic hair color for Halloween, I figured the model's days of majorly differentiating from her signature brunette balayage were over—at least for a little while. Nevertheless, Teigen proved me wrong earlier this week when she shared an Instagram Story sporting a bleach-blonde 'do. "Any guesses?" she captioned the video, which showed her seemingly mid-glam, wrapped up in a blanket. In the clip, the 37-year-old was wearing a full face of makeup and bathrobe, which—along with the mysterious caption—didn't give much away as far as the look's purpose.

(Image credit: Chrissy Teigen on Instagram)

With its ashy roots fading into a bright, Barbie blonde, Teigen's hair was teased fairly high, curled, and brushed behind her shoulders. Her makeup look included a lengthy black cat eye and a mauve, heavily lined lip. While nicely manicured, her nails had no polish or design of any kind as she clicked around on her phone.

Just a little while later, Teigen took to Instagram once again to share her couple's costume with John Legend, which is a nod to The Idol's Jocyln and Tedros. "The greatest love story ever told," she captioned the photo.

While Teigen's blonde look was clearly for the bit, we personally think it's a color that she should keep in rotation.