This isn't Teigen's first time going pink: She's worn multiple pink wigs over the past few months.

She wore her new look in a chic updo with sweeping, sideswept bangs.

Chrissy Teigen's been documenting her hair transformation on her Instagram Story over the past few days, and on Tuesday she revealed the final destination: a soft, rose pink look, expertly blended with darker roots. Teigen showed off the finished shade in an Instagram video, her hair in a chic updo with a heavy, sideswept bang. She complemented her new hair color with a glossy pink lip, tagging hairstylists Irinel de León and Tracey Cunningham as well as makeup artist Kristine Studden in the clip.

Teigen's team took a gradual approach to transforming her hair, the Cravings founder revealed on Instagram. First, they lightened her hair to a cool blonde using foils, before adding a gloss to create a warm honey shade, as Teigen shared on Sunday. The addition of the pink color was presumably the final step, though it wasn't documented on social media. The verdict? Teigen's new look is absolutely stunning! Observe:

In other Teigen news, she recently shared some adorable Luna and Miles updates that will almost certainly improve your day. First, she posted an extremely cute snap of the mini Teigen-Legends posing together on a bridge, Luna in a purple star print skater dress and Miles in a white t-shirt, both wearing printed face masks. Then, Teigen followed up with a video of Luna carefully painting Miles' nails—and completely ignoring his perfectly timed, "You know what? Chicken butt!" much to Teigen's amusement. Thank you for this excellent content, Chrissy!

