Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Celebrate 10 Years of Marriage with ‘The Office’ and Italian Food, In Italy

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

How have 10 years gone by so quickly? John Legend and Chrissy Teigen have been married for a decade now, and, People reports, the couple renewed their vows for their tenth wedding anniversary in a “very romantic” ceremony.

The pair married on September 14, 2013, in Lake Como, Italy, and returned to the location for the vow renewal this weekend, a source told the outlet. The festivities kicked off with a brunch at Villa Pizzo—which is the site of the couple’s first wedding ceremony back in 2014—on Saturday. “They arrived by boat,” they said. “It was breathtaking to see them still so happy together.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Later in the day yesterday, the vow renewal ceremony took place. “[John and Chrissy] came out onto a balcony and greeted all the guests,” they said. “[John] also held a brief speech later, after the dinner. There was dancing and there was a lakeside bar that was a big favorite. The food was appreciated.” The source also noted there were “flowers everywhere,” adding “It’s been a very elegant, very classic event.”

Page Six reports that Teigen wore a sheer, black lace long-sleeved gown with a structured bodice and ruffled detailing on the shoulders; she styled her hair in loose waves, “which she seemingly tried to keep intact amid gusty winds by ducking down on the boat” where they married for the second time. Legend wore a white suit jacket, black trousers, and a bow tie.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Legend and Teigen first met in 2006 on the set of Legend’s music video for “Stereo.” In the early years of their relationship, the two traveled to Lake Como together, which is where Tiegen first realized she wanted to marry Legend. In a 2016 post to Instagram , she shared a photo of the two of them with the caption “Back to where it all began—Lake Como, Italy—first came here in 2007. A boat tour guide took us to a little spot on the lake and told us to make a wish. I asked for this to be the man I marry and have children with. I think John asked for the most perfect bite of cacio e pepe. Both came true, and here we are.” Legend proposed in December 2011, and the couple married in a private ceremony at a New York City courthouse on September 10. Four days later, they married in Lake Como, Teigen in a Vera Wang gown; Legend serenaded her with—what else?—“All of Me,” the song he dedicated in her honor.

Fast forward 10 years, and the pair share four children together. Teigen, for her part, teased their vow renewal ceremony on social media earlier this week, writing on her Instagram story Thursday “10th anniversary weekend is commmming,” with a snapshot of a poolside location. “The most perfect day,” she added, along with the hashtag #johnXchrissy.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

After the ceremony, Teigen shared a photo on Instagram of a laptop playing The Office, with three dishes situated on a bed nearby. The food was, naturally, Italian: pasta, pizza slices, and a bowl of tomatoes and cheese—which makes any anniversary even better. To keep the party going, the couple will host a pool party today.