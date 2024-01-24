Ciara's Postpartum Glam Includes This '90s Inspired Wig

Ciara's hair is leveling up—volume wise, anyway.

A month after welcoming her baby daughter Amora, Ciara is back in the glam chair and birthing all new (beauty) wonders. Her latest look? A voluminous '90s blowout that stretched to her waist, featuring big waves and a major side part.

A post shared by Dimitris Giannetos A photo posted by dimitrishair on

The style was the work of celebrity hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos, whom is often tasked with transforming Ciara's gorgeous locks. In the past, he's given her bangs, pin-straight strands, and even a pixie.

"Pam-BAM 90s hair for my girl," wrote Giannetos of his latest creation in an Instagram post, tagging the singer's makeup artist, Yolonda Frederick, and the brands he used to make the look happen: Garnier and Hairvivi's lace-front wigs.

While the hair isn't Pamela Anderson-esque in the way you might expect, there are some similarities. First of all: that volume. The vibrant blonde highlights also make a good case for Giannetos' caption.

In his Instagram Story, the hairstylist shared some insight into his artistic process, posting a photo of the wig getting ready to grace Ciara's head. Covered in foils, the hair was placed in a room surrounded by other wigs to bleach—just one step in the long glam process.

According to Ciara's Instagram story, the look was chosen for Jeff Bezos' 60th birthday party, which she attended alongside her husband Russell Wilson. For the space-themed party, she chose a full-leather ensemble and some futuristic sunglasses.

"Parents night out" wrote Wilson in his own Instagram Story. Baby Amora, you have a cool mom and dad.