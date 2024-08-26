The Dyson Airwrap is an editor and fan favorite for a good reason. But if I had to pick a pain point with the device, it's this: My curls never last. Dyson heard my concern (I know many of you share my experience) and has been determined to come up with a solution over the past month. First, they launched Chitosan styling products to help improve hold in humidity. I tried both products and can confirm that they changed the styling game.

Now, they're launching a whole new device, the Dyson Airwrap I.D., designed to make curls tighter and last longer.

Dyson's new launch is accompanied by a Conical barrel with a smaller 20mm tip that is perfect for creating tighter curls or curls closer to the root. While older models were known for wrapping and styling your strands, the new "set" feature will upgrade the experience by automatically blasting your look with a cool shot to lock it in place.

There's also a new Wave and Curl diffuser, which defines natural curl patterns by dispersing airflow in two directions, and a Blade concentrator, which accelerates airflow over its curved surface to create smoother, fly-away-free finishes. This brings the grand total of compatible attachments to a whopping 19.

Dyson Airwrap I.D.

The tool doesn't just perform at a higher level; it's also intended to upgrade the user experience. Compatible with iPhones and Androids, the I.D. Curl app gives you a guided salon-level experience in the comfort of your own bathroom. Before using the new device, you set up a profile with your skill level, hair type, texture, and length. Then, the app pairs with the device and gives you a customized three-step-styling experience that wraps, styles, and sets your hair in minutes. It's almost like you have a professional stylist right alongside you.

The Airwrap I.D. is now available to shop at Dyson.com for $600. It's available in two colorways and two variations based on hair type—one for straight and wavy hair and the other for curly and oily hair. Here's to good hair days.

