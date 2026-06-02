Once again, packed stands at the 2026 French Open are blocking A-listers' shoe trends from view. But on June 1, tennis fans got lucky: Lily Collins left her courtside seat inside Stade Roland-Garros to give her jazz shoe trend a proper close-up.

Collins's stiletto swap was so unexpected, it'd be a shame if photographers only captured her little black dress and stark-white cardigan. The Emily In Paris star flaunted her tennis-core flats proudly. Surprisingly, the monochrome shoelaces, high vamps, and almost invisible soles felt right at home, despite the sea of neutral pumps that surrounded her.

Lily Collins posed after the latest 2026 French Open match in the jazz shoe trend. (Image credit: Getty Images)

If Collins had stacked supportive socks beneath the glove-like uppers, she could've joined a doubles match right then and there. Instead, she embraced the It shoe's ballet silhouette by going sock-free. It didn't take much to emulate an off-duty dancer. Zoom in, and you'll see the laces didn't start until closer to Collins's ankles, a feature that helped the leather toe boxes channel actual Capezios.

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That said, the shoes appear to be $79.99 derby shoes from Zara, though nothing has been confirmed yet. But between the minimal lacing and the low-profile soles, there's no denying the similarities. Collins has also been a devoted Zara girl for over a decade. Her collection doubled by the time Emily In Paris debuted in 2020. As the on-screen marketing executive, Collins styled Zara outerwear, handbags, and even statement pumps throughout the first three seasons.

It's rare to see a VIP's shoes at a tennis tournament. Collins is one of few fashion girls that prioritizes full-body photos before or after a match. Only her leather jacket was visible from the French Open stands on May 31, but last summer, she shined the spotlight on the mesh ballet flats trend at Wimbledon. Early on in the schedule, she posed in a pinstripe sundress and metallic gold Mary Janes from Alaïa. A few days later, she declared the silhouette a tennis staple in an opaque pair from Souliers Martinez.

Now, Collins is setting up Wimbledon and the 2026 US Open for a jazz shoe takeover. She's not the only one. Last month, Charlize Theron proved how easy it is to style the ballet flats switch for summer. She took cues from Bottega Veneta, Dries Van Noten, Ralph Lauren, and Tibi, all of whom presented derbies like Collins's on recent runways.

Whether you have tickets to the US Open or a local Challenger, it's jazz shoes deserve a spot in your spectator outfit—not on-court sneakers.

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Shop the Jazz Shoe Trend Inspired by Lily Collins