Cara Delevingne wears a shag haircut so well, she may as well be the spokesperson for it. The model and actress is currently in France for the Cannes Film Festival. She attended the Club Kid photo call on May 15 wearing a navy blue pantsuit with vertical white stripes and a sheer black button-down with a white collar underneath. Before today, the last time we saw her was at the Met Gala, where she pulled her hair back into a sleek, low bun with finger waves, but for Cannes, she did a complete 180 and wore her hair in long, shaggy beach waves with feathery bangs.

Delevingne has undergone a handful of hair transformations within the last year. During last summer's Cannes Film Festival, she showed up with dark hair and baby bangs before going back to blonde a few months later. She re-committed to her dark brown hair color back in February at a Grammys party.

Cara Delevingne wears a shaggy hairstyle during Cannes Film Festival. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Shaggy hairstyles like the "wolf cut" and the "modern shag" have grown in popularity in recent years because of their effortless appearance, and hair experts have previously predicted that messy, lived-in styles like these will be some of the most requested styles of the year.

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"It still has that signature lived-in texture and face-framing shape, but now it feels more customizable. It’s less about one exact cut and more about adapting layers to your natural texture, face shape, and lifestyle," IGK Hair Care co-founder Franck Izquierdo says of the shag. "We’re seeing shags that feel polished but still undone, with softer curtain fringe, invisible layers, and a lot of airy volume rather than heavy choppiness. It’s less 'rockstar rebel' and more elevated cool girl energy."

Eager to try out the summer's coolest short haircut? Keep scrolling for a few styling essentials.

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