Taylor Swift, Anna Wintour, Laura Dern, and Robert Patterson Made an All-Star Front Row at an NYC Premiere

Waterhouse, Pattison and Swift
Well, here's a row of people you never expected to see seated together!

The Poor Things premiere was held in New York last night and attracted many big names. A video released from the viewing room revealed one very famous row of individuals in particular. Laura Dern, Taylor Swift, Suki Waterhouse, and Robert Pattison are all seated together in the back row.

Dern and Swift appear to be deep in conversation. Dern has previously worked with Swift on the music video for Bejewelled, where she played the evil stepmother to Swift's Cinderella. I can only assume they're chatting about Swift just being appointed TIME's Person of the Year.

Waterhouse and Pattison are seated closely together. The couple have been together for five years and are expecting their first child.

Waterhouse, Pattison, and Swift are also spotted leaving together. Swift is wearing a sleek, all-black look, which contrasts Waterhouse's white outfit.

But the big names don't end there, as seated in front of this star-studded row is the one and only, Anna Wintour. Wintour is one of the biggest names in fashion, having been the editor-in-chief of Vogue since 1988.

Poor Things follows Bella Baxter (played by Emma Stone), a young woman brought back to life by the unorthodox scientist, Dr. Godwin Baxter (Willem Dafoe). She escapes to experience life and explore the world. It's scheduled to release on the 8th of December and has been well-received by critics so far.

Well, if all these celebrities thought Poor Things was worth watching, I better give it a go!

