Taylor Swift, Anna Wintour, Laura Dern, and Robert Patterson Made an All-Star Front Row at an NYC Premiere

Well, here's a row of people you never expected to see seated together!
The Poor Things premiere was held in New York last night and attracted many big names. A video released from the viewing room revealed one very famous row of individuals in particular. Laura Dern, Taylor Swift, Suki Waterhouse, and Robert Pattison are all seated together in the back row.
Dern and Swift appear to be deep in conversation. Dern has previously worked with Swift on the music video for Bejewelled, where she played the evil stepmother to Swift's Cinderella. I can only assume they're chatting about Swift just being appointed TIME's Person of the Year.
Waterhouse and Pattison are seated closely together. The couple have been together for five years and are expecting their first child.
Waterhouse, Pattison, and Swift are also spotted leaving together. Swift is wearing a sleek, all-black look, which contrasts Waterhouse's white outfit.
But the big names don't end there, as seated in front of this star-studded row is the one and only, Anna Wintour. Wintour is one of the biggest names in fashion, having been the editor-in-chief of Vogue since 1988.
Poor Things follows Bella Baxter (played by Emma Stone), a young woman brought back to life by the unorthodox scientist, Dr. Godwin Baxter (Willem Dafoe). She escapes to experience life and explore the world. It's scheduled to release on the 8th of December and has been well-received by critics so far.
Well, if all these celebrities thought Poor Things was worth watching, I better give it a go!
Fleurine Tideman is a freelance writer who is always ready to discuss celebrities, entertainment, mental health, relationships and anything else her busy brain comes up with. She comes from the small, rainy land of the Netherlands, but she uses the flexibility of her work to travel around Europe and explore new places. She spent several years working in the travel industry, which taught her how to fit insane amounts in her hand luggage. She has a degree in Psychology and Anthropology, which she uses to psychoanalyse herself and others. She’s a regular contributor for Betches, and you can also find her work on Pop Sugar, Insider, Time Out or her own blog, Symptoms of Living. At Marie Claire, she’ll be covering celebrity news, usually written to the sounds of Taylor Swift.
