Emma Stone Nailed Modern Mod Fashion in a Swinging '60s Skirt Suit

Emma Stone is a style savant when it comes to walking the fine line between modern trends and paying respects to vintage fashion. Stone's wedding dress from the 2022 Met Gala is a quintessential example of the actor's ability to merge retro and contemporary influences. Her recent appearance to promote the upcoming release of her movie Poor Things is another ensemble that points to her penchant for combining decades. Stone wore a brown skirt suit that felt like a modernized take on the '60s signature mod style.

Stone’s matching skirt suit set previously graced the runway for Kenzo’s Fall/Winter 2023 collection last January in Paris. She didn’t hesitate to tailor the matching set embellished with buttons and chest pockets (chest pockets!) to her own personal taste, complementing it with an oversized Louis Vuitton coat in dark chocolate. The iconic LV monogram was on display at the sleeves’ hem, a smidge of anti-quiet luxury. After all, Stone is a global brand ambassador for the fashion house, so, of course, she had to accessorize with a padded purse from the French fashion house. It seems 2023’s puffy trend won’t be deflating handbags anytime soon.

As for footwear, Stone wore knee-high boots , a shoe silhouette that has been climbing up the ranks as a winter shoe trend. They were done in textural, caramel suede leather and featured a chunky heel. Overall, her tonal brown look exuded coziness and warmth through her strategic layering and the diversified brown neutral palette.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The palette of varying neutral browns in Stone's outfit amplified her newly-dyed back to brassy red hair—a color coordination that we know wasn't a coincidence. Stone's hair, recently dyed from blond to copper red, was pulled back in a sleek, low bun. The actress' makeup consisted of a classic black cat eyeliner wing and finished off with a peachy and glossy lip. She paired the look with gold jewelry (festive for the holiday season), which included a series of dainty gold rings and a pair of large golden hoops. Her nails were painted a neutral color for the finishing touch, a perfect way to tie together her modern mod look.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We love a little referential twee callback—particularly when it is in the form of a wool skirt suit that resembles our old Girl Scout uniforms. In fact, it’s definitely an homage moment we’re here for, with or without cookies.

Shop a brown skirt suit below that's a close match Stone's below for your own modern mod moment.