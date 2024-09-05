I love an easy, breezy summer makeup look. But I’d be lying if I didn’t admit that fall 2024 makeup trends, which are poised to be the perfect mix of maximalism and minimalism, have me excited. “Everyone is still into no-makeup makeup, but it’s the grunge version of it. You’ll see a grunge eye against a baby skin face with just concealer, or no mascara with a bold red lip,” celebrity makeup artist Dani Parkes tells me.

The season is all about juxtaposition. On the one hand, the influence of the French girl is very apparent. Just look to the surge in popularity of matte red lipsticks (Chanel just dropped a gorgeous hue) that pair perfectly with light coverage concealers (Victoria Beckham and Augustinus Bader’s launch is a Marie Claire office favorite). On the other hand, over-the-top accents are taking off. The red blush trend is blowing up on TikTok (Dior’s Rosy Glow is the best product for the job) and, according to Parkes, glitter lipstick is having a resurgence.

Having the right products is the key to executing these fall 2024 makeup trends. Elegant formulas, blendable textures, and a high-pigment finish are of the utmost importance. Thankfully, luxury brands like Charlotte Tilbury, NARS, and Hourglass (just to name a few) have cult-favorite products and new launches that are up for the job.

I spent hours sorting through my favorite high-end buys to bring you the best luxury makeup products to own fall 2024's biggest beauty trends. Shop my picks ahead.

If You Want Shimmery Lips

“Glitters are going to pop off more than they already have,” says Parkes. Add a little excitement to your lip look by tapping a hint of liquid glitter eyeshadow onto the center of your lips.

Giorgio Armani Eye Tint Long-Lasting Liquid Eyeshadow $38 at Sephora One of the best liquid eyeshadows of all time, there’s a good chance you already have this subtle shimmer in your routine. Swipe it across your eyelids, and dab a bit on the center of your lips, for an elevated, monochromatic look.

Pat McGrath Lust: Lip Gloss $29 at Sephora Want a more subdued take on the trend? Reach for this sparkly Pat McGrath gloss. It has three dimensional shine and a non-sticky finish.

Sisley Paris Ombre Éclat Liquide Eyeshadow $65 at Bluemercury My favorite beauty hack for making a matte lipstick appear satin is mixing the matte formula with a drop of this Sisley liquid shadow. It provides a holographic finish without any gloss.

If You Want Bold Blush

Summer blush trends are going to bleed into fall. The biggest of them all: the red blush trend. “I think people love this trend because it's so surprising how good it looks,” RMS founder Rose Marie Swift previously told me. “Pink is too soft—the red just gives that pinch of color as if the blood was drawn to your cheeks.”

Dior Backstage Rosy Glow Blush $40 at Nordstrom This powder blush lives up to the viral hype. It provides a high-pigment finish with the softest dusting and lasts all day long. I’m partial to shades Cherry and Poppy Coral, but you really can’t go wrong.

Westman Atelier Baby Cheeks Blush Stick $48 at Nordstrom $34.98 at Amazon $48 at NET-A-PORTER If cream is your preferred blush texture, grab this celeb-loved product. With fans like Gwyneth Paltrow and Jennifer Aniston, you know it’s good. I like to apply it with a blush for more coverage and my fingers for a soft flush.

Givenchy Prisme Libre Loose Powder Blush 12h Radiance $45 at Sephora "This blush never fails to brighten my entire face, and looks gorgeous whether I lay it on thick or use a modest dab. It also never feels heavy, even when I wear it in 100 degree heat," beauty writer Gabrielle Ulubay says.

If You Want Smoky Brown Liner

“The espresso and latte makeup that was popular last season is getting elevated even more this fall,” says Parkes. “Take a liner and smudge it out, then do a tightline and some brown mascara.” You can go lighter during the daytime but really reach for deeper hues if you want a high-impact look for nighttime.

MAC Eye Kohl Eyeliner Pencil $24 at Nordstrom One of Parkes's favorites, Costa Riche from MAC gives a matte pearl finish. It’s a creamy texture, too, so you can blend it out for a softer smoky eye.

Makeup by Mario Master Pigment Pro Eyeliner Pencil $24 at Sephora As someone who can’t do eyeliner to save my life, I can confirm that this Makeup by Mario product is foolproof. The pencil doesn’t tug or pull and the brush at the end lets me buff out any mistakes.

Gucci Beauty Stylo Contour Des Yeux Khol Eyeliner $39 at Sephora For added oomph in a brown smoky eye, consider adding some eyeliner into your waterline. This pencil is precise enough for the job—and will stay put all day thanks to the water resistant formula.

If You Want a Bare Face and Bold Lip

If you want to pull some French girl inspiration, this trend is for you. “No mascara and a bold lip is going to be huge again,” says Parkes. “Red and soft browns will be very popular.”

YSL Rouge Pur Couture Caring Satin Lipstick With Ceramides $48 at Sephora "For years, I have raved about this lipstick to anyone who will listen. It stays on all day and all night, feels soft and comfortable to wear, and smells divine," says Ulubay.

Chanel 31 Le Rouge $195 at Chanel I normally wouldn’t say you need a $195 lipstick, but this new Chanel launch is the exception. The mirrored tub is the epitome of luxury, and the high impact red stain is quite literally the only product you need to swipe on your face.

Tom Ford Lip Color Matte Lipstick $62 at Sephora Not only is this lipstick formulation one of the best Tom Ford makeup products, but the Brown Nude color is perfectly on-trend for fall.

If You Want to Go Grunge

“Pair a pale face with a dark eye,” says Parkes. While I can’t reveal my sources (yet!), this look is going to be all over New York Fashion Week. You can opt for a true black, smudged-out liquid liner, or go for colors with green or purple undertones.

Charlotte Tilbury Luxury Eyeshadow Palette $55 at Sephora I have this palette in quite literally every color offering. The textures are so blendable and all layer well together. The Golden Goddess and The Uptown Girl are my go-tos for creating grunge glam. My trick: Drag a little of the deepest shade under your lower lash line.

Prada Beauty Dimensions Multi-Effect Refillable Eyeshadow Palette $80 at Sephora This Prada Beauty palette is incredibly versatile. I recommend added a pop of color in the middle of the eyelid to brighten up grunge glam.

Laura Mercier Caviar Stick Eyeshadow $33 at Sephora If smoky eyes scare you, just grab an eyeshadow stick. The application is easy as can be. Just draw color on your lid and diffuse out harsh lines with your fingertip. I like to combine Cocoa and Aurora for smoky look with green undertones.

If You Want to Underpaint

While this trend initially took off last year when makeup artist Mary Phillips coined the term, the makeup application technique is gaining steam with more makeup artists this season. Not only is Parkes on board, but Patrick Ta previously told me it’s his go-to application method at the moment.

To achieve the natural look, apply your bronzer and blush underneath a light coverage foundation. Blend everything together with a makeup sponge and you’re good to go.

Patrick Ta Major Skin Hydra-Luxe Luminous Skin Perfecting Foundation for Natural Glow $58 at Sephora The entire Marie Claire team is in love with this light to medium coverage glowy foundation. It provides an airbrushed finish that never looks greasy. It has a surprising amount of pigment too, while still letting bronzer and blush underneath shine through.

NARS Radiant Creamy Concealer $32 at NARS $28.97 at Amazon $41.48 at SHEIN Grab this concealer in a handful of shades—trust me. I use it from my bronzer while underpainting and my concealer to brighter. It has the creamiest texture, never creases, and gives a radiant finish.