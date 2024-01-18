You Asked, Rihanna Listened: Fenty Beauty Brought Back Their Hottest Gloss

Like all of Rihanna’s business ventures, Fenty Beauty was founded on the premise of diversity. The popular beauty brand creates makeup suitable for all skin tones, markets to all genders, and is conscientiously inclusive in its advertising campaigns. Plus, its highly pigmented products are celebrated for being fun to use. One of the most popular among the brand's offerings: The shimmery, flattering Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer in Fuschia Flex, a shade that just made a comeback after being absent from the brand’s offerings for months.

Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer — Fuchsia Flex $21 at Fenty Beauty

This cult favorite has been one of the most popular requests that the brand has ever received (perhaps only rivaled by fans’ pleas for Rihanna to release a new album). In an Instagram story, Fenty Beauty highlighted the countless comments customers made about the discontinued shade, which included the likes of “praying fuschia flex is made permanent,” “can we bring back fuschia flex pretty please,” and, most memorably, “If you bring back fuschia flex, I’ll name my first born child Rihanna.” There’s even a subreddit devoted to finding dupes for the shade, but to no avail.

The shade itself is a shimmery plum that straddles purple and pink. Reviewers rave that it looks incredible on every skin tone, from fair to deep, and that its high- shine finish lends any look a dewy, extra luxe glow. It’s one of eight colors that the universal lip luminizer comes in, and it’s even formulated with shea butter so that your lips can feel as good as they look.

Now, you can purchase this highly anticipated re-release on the Fenty Beauty website, or at Sephora, Ulta, or Kohl’s. If you’re anything like us, you’re ready to stock up on this coveted shade, praying that this time, it’s here to stay.

