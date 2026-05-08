I've been reporting on celebrity-approved laptop bags since I joined the Marie Claire team last May. I didn't find an MC-worthy work bag until I saw Rose Byrne's Longchamp tote for a March 6 press appearance.

Yes, she sourced Longchamp, but not for the Le Pliage beloved by chic women from here to Paris Fashion Week. The Actor Award nominee traded the foldable, $180 carry-all for its four-figure, older sister: the Longchamp Le Smart Handbag. Instead of recycled canvas, the French brand crafted the belted, top-handle tote's 13.4-inch-long body from brown "Mocha" calfskin leather. And with that, Longchamp brought my luxury laptop bag dreams to life.

Rose Byrne put the Longchamp Le Smart laptop bag on my radar—now I'm hooked. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Don't get me wrong, I'm still a Longchamp Le Pliage lifer. The durable, origami-designed tote singlehandedly got me through college—and for that I'll always be grateful. But sometimes, I wish the elongated zipper and top-flap were a bit more accessible. I'm a girl on the go, meaning I need to have access to my lip gloss, wallet, or water bottle without having to unzip and unbutton Longchamp's most secure closure.

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Meanwhile, the only Le Smart element separating my hand and MacBook is a small but sturdy snap magnet. Inside the investment piece are two flat pockets and two card slots, which keep my valuables safer than a wallet ever would. It didn't come with crossbody straps, which is usually a dealbreaker for me. I'm not entirely against the top-handle hold, though. I carry it in the crook of my elbow like I'm Elle Woods on the way to Harvard. (No Bruiser included.)

My leather Abercrombie & Fitch jacket is a perfect match to my new Longchamp bag. (Image credit: Meguire Hennes)

One of the reasons why I waited this long to secure a laptop bag is because they're usually too plain for me. The Longchamp Le Smart reimagines the belt bag trend in an elevated way. I get just as many compliments from colleagues as I do my close friends during an after-hours dinner. Better yet, I don't have to run home in between work and my 7 p.m. reservation. Last week, I styled it with a gingham Aerie blouse, Uniqlo trousers, and an Abercrombie & Fitch bomber jacket, all of which looked sleek in my office and at a rooftop bar.

This is just one of the many work outfits I'm worn with the Longchamp bag. (Image credit: Meguire Hennes)

The Le Smart belt is a few centimeters slimmer than bands on Selena Gomez's Prada Bonnie, Taylor Swift's Balmain Anthem, and even Gigi Hadid's Miu Miu Aventure. Shrinking the 2024 trend ever-so-slightly feels easier to elevate than say, a belt I could borrow from my bag and fasten around my waist. Plus, both ends aren't held together by a normal belt and buckle. A pale gold, almost-silver clasp keeps the tote permanently protected—another win, given I'm a silver jewelry girl at heart.

I wear the Longchamp Le Smart while off-duty, too. (Image credit: Meguire Hennes)

Beyond my personal hotspots, this Longchamp has tagged along almost every time I've soaked up some spring sun. It even passed my picnic-proof test after carrying a small cooler, blanket, and my dog's favorite toys with ease.

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Recently, the sun was shining when I broke in my new mesh Mary Janes from Madewell alongside Gap jeans, a Uniqlo x JW Anderson button-down, and my Le Smart, of course.

For old times' sake, I carried my tried-and-true Le Pliage after a week with the new Le Smart. I'll keep coming back to the cult-classic for its extra-long shoulder straps, durable nylon finish, and the ability to shrink down to a quarter of its size. (My overflowing closet appreciates that, too.) Even so, I feel a tinge safer stowing my laptop in the newer Longchamp. Sure, it's missing its predecessor's zipper, but the leather Le Smart offers spill protection the Le Pliage never could. That's not to say I'm letting open liquids within a five-foot radius of my tote.

My favorite feature of the Longchamp Le Smart is how rarely I spot it. Usually, I'll pass three to four Le Pliages before work each day, which I shamelessly love. It makes me feel like I'm a part of a secret society. But now, Rose Byrne and I are starting our own Le Smart club. Want to join? Shop the styles below.

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