My skin is a mess as soon as the weather dips below 65 degrees. Currently, my heels are cracked to the point of bleeding, my eczema has flared on my forehead and earlobes, and my neck has adopted a sandpaper-like texture that sends chills up my back. But in an effort to see the silver lining, I’d like to acknowledge that I have found a cure for at least one of my ailments: I no longer have to stress about chapped lips.
For years, my lips were unbearable at this time of year. I tried everything. I carried around Aquaphor, slept with a lip mask, and tried at least four dozen lip balms. Through this wild, crazy journey, though, I found one product that worked: OleHenriksen Pout Preserve. For the past year, I’ve been loyal to Vanilla Bon Bon (I’m on my fourth tube). But when I saw a gorgeous new pink shade, Scandi Candy, came out, I had to try it myself.
What Makes the OleHenriksen Pout Preserve Formula So Hydrating?
If you’ve ever felt that the more you apply a lip balm you apply, the more chapped your lips get, I can assure you it’s not in your head. Many lip balm products contain only occlusive ingredients (like petrolatum), so they’re really just sealing in dryness—not adding moisture. Others contain irritants like menthol, which can give a minty flavor, but in turn cause irritation and added dryness.
This guy uses both humectants (which draw moisture in) and occlusives (which seal it in), so lips stay hydrated for longer. First up is an ingredient I personally haven’t heard of before: kokum seed butter. It’s extracted from the kokum tree, which is primarily in India, and is added for its soothing and nourishing properties. You’ll also find acai sterols, aka plant-derived emollients that help restore the barrier, and lip-specific peptides that make lips look fuller and more defined.
OLEHENRIKSEN
Pout Preserve Hydrating Peptide Lip Treatment
What Does the Scandi Candi Shade Look Like?
Anyone who’s tried these lip balms before probably knows just how pigmented they can be. The color in the marketing photos isn’t oversaturated—it’s actually that intense. The permanent colors in the range are all a bit too intense for my liking. Sweet Macaroon shows up a bit too purple on Strawberry Sorbet and me, while super pretty for the summer, is too poppy for my pale winter skin.
Scandi Candy, however, is my ideal pink shade. It’s not too opaque, so my natural lip shade still peeks through, but it has the slightest baby-pink tint that gives me just a little extra pop. I’m able to wear it on no-makeup days, and it still gives off a natural vibe, but it also works perfectly over my Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Fair without disrupting the tone. And, as is the case with all the OleHenriksen lip balms, it’s glossy as hell.
Is the OleHenriksen Pout Preserve in Scandi Candi Worth It?
One million times, yes. I am as picky as it gets with my lip balms, so believe me when I say wholeheartedly that this is the only product I’ve ever tried that’s actually healed (and prevented!) chapped lips. I apply it every morning and let it marinate while I do my makeup, use it as a topper over my lipstick (it has such a glossy finish and makes my lips look extra plump), and use it as a lip mask before bed.
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It actually creates a protective barrier between my lips and the wind without feeling like a heavy pile of goop. The texture is more than pleasant, and the taste is actually quite yummy. I’m not intentionally eating it, but the Swedish candy flavor is noted—and appreciated. If you’re in the lip balm collection game for taste and scents, you’ll probably enjoy this one. Personally? I’m keeping a backstock of Scandi Candy for the color. It’s the Goldilocks of pink lip balms and you can’t convince me otherwise.
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Samantha Holender is the Senior Beauty Editor at Marie Claire, where she reports on the best new launches, dives into the science behind skincare, and shares the breakdown on the latest and greatest trends in the beauty space. She's studied up on every ingredient you'll find on INCI list and is constantly in search of the world's glowiest makeup products. She's constantly tracking the biggest nail and hair trends to pop up in the beauty space, going backstage during fashion weeks, tracking celebrity looks, and constantly talking to celebrity hair stylists, nail artists, and makeup artists.