Welcome to The Essentials, our weekly series highlighting a must-have classic, key to building a timeless, pulled-together closet.

We all know the ease of slipping on a great sweater. But it's time for you to retire the cotton ribbed knits, because we're ending this season in cashmere. Cashmere wool is produced from the soft undercoat of certain breeds of goats found in mountains around the world, including Mongolia, China, and Australia. This fiber is deemed a scarce or rare resource, hence the price tag on 100 percent cashmere products. As our Accessories Editor Katie Attardo puts it, "Lightweight, warm, and soft, cashmere is an attainable luxury." She's right—the natural characteristics of the fiber, when partnered with quality production and manufacturing, leave us with beautifully crafted knitwear that is softer, warmer, and more delicate than its scratchy wool counterparts.



Find your next "forever" go-to knit from our favorite (and eco-conscious) cashmere sweaters below. Whether you're in need of a statement silhouette or are leaning towards a more neutral addition, we've got you covered. Because there's never a wrong time to invest in good quality cashmere sweater.

The Polo Cashmere Sweater GANNI Horizontal-Stripe Knitted Polo Top $333.00 at farfetch.com We're crazy for the Danish It-brand Ganni, especially because of this polo sweater. If you're on the hunt for a naturally cool yet polished knitwear addition, look no further.

The Mockneck Cashmere Sweater Quince Mongolian Cashmere Mockneck Sweater $59.90 at onequince.com A mock-neck is perfect for subtle layering and makes any look effortlessly cool. Quince allows sustainable and timeless cashmere pieces to be accessible to all, regardless of budget.

The Cutout Cashmere Sweater Reformation Basilica Cutout Ribbed Cashmere Sweater $198.00 at net-a-porter.com The thin knit of this Reformation sweater is perfect—it's the perfect warm and (of course) soft long-sleeved sweater. The cut-outs accentuate your form, which is great if you want a sweater without all the bulk.

The Crewneck Cashmere Sweater Everlane The Cashmere Crew, Honey $100.00 at everlane.com The Cashmere Crew is another great layering piece. Everlane has given us a responsible-yet-affordable cashmere sweater, with an array of colors to choose from, that we can pile on when temperatures drop.

The Oversized Cashmere Sweater Lisa Yang Jennie Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater $625.00 at net-a-porter.com This Lisa Yang sweater is not only a conscious fashion choice, but essential for those who love an oversized sweater and layering without anyone knowing. Plus, it's the perfect shade of chocolate brown to complement any minimalist's wardrobe.

The Boatneck Cashmere Sweater Naadam Cashmere Oversized Ribbed Boatneck Sweater $155.00 at naadam.co The Boatneck Sweater is "heavenly soft" on Naadam's softness scale and is the perfect addition to your chic-yet-comfy, working from home collection. The perfect shade of sage green, this will pair amazingly with white, cream, or tan pants.

The Striped Cashmere Sweater Gabriela Hearst NET SUSTAIN Walter Striped Cashmere Sweater $1990.00 at net-a-porter.com Add a pop of neon to your wardrobe with this Gabriela Hearst sweater. This striped knit is a playful essential for the colder months and is also fair trade.

The Statement Sleeve Cashmere Sweater Gentle Herd Cropped Sweater With Slit Sleeves $195.00 at gentleherd.com The wide knit, drop shoulder, and slit sleeves have us dreaming of pairing this knit with white tailored pants and a brown loafer. A great neutral-but-interesting knitwear piece to add to your growing collection.

The Snow Day Cashmere Sweater Arch4 World's End Ribbed Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater $715.00 at net-a-porter.com The icy pale blue of this sweater is perfect for a snow day. Pair it with any of the navy or brown tones in your wardrobe.