When the first brush of cold air hits, most of us immediately reach for a bottle of deep burgundy or crimson nail polish—myself included. But when I want to switch things up without losing that cozy fall aesthetic, coffee nails are the ultimate seasonal solution.
"The coffee nail trend is exactly what it sounds like: manicures inspired by your favorite morning brew,” says celebrity manicurist Erica De Los Santos. The shades span from rich chocolate browns and warm caramels to creamy oat-milk beiges. But the fun doesn’t stop at solid colors. “Think of how coffee looks when you pour in the dairy or creamer,” De Los Santos adds. “That’s where designs like ombré and marble come in, blending tones of brown and ivory. You can even incorporate a French tip or a subtle cat eye effect for a little something extra.”
Beyond being incredibly chic, the look is universally flattering. “You can pick the particular shades, warmer or cooler, that best match your skin tone,” says celebrity nail artist Tom Bachik. Whether you prefer deep espresso or creamy latte hues, this trend complements every nail shape and length. Ready to find your perfect brew? Below, the 15 best coffee nail ideas for the season ahead.
Double Shot
This manicure is ideal for anyone who gravitates toward deep bordeaux or even black nails in the colder months. It’s bold, rich, and looks great accented with gold jewelry.
LONDONTOWN
Midnight Mocha
Mocha Magic
When I’m looking for a warm, indulgent beverage in the fall, a caffè mocha is one of my all-time favorites. The mani version is a warm, medium-brown shade with red undertones that looks almost as decadent as the drink itself.
Essie
Gel Couture Longwear Nail Polish in All Checked Out
Chai Latte
As someone who typically gravitates toward softer colors, I love the way this creamy almond manicure breaks up the sea of darker, moodier autumn hues. It feels elegant and polished, letting your nail shape take center stage.
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Essie
Gel Couture Liquid Diamonds in Marquise Please
Affogato Swirl
These maximalist nails are packed with detail—rich espresso swirls melting into warm chocolate brown, with creamy latte splashes to brighten the entire look. It’s like an autumn mood board on your nails.
Glamnetic
Golden Cup
Cold Brew Brownie
Solid colors don’t have to be boring. This medium chocolate brown delivers a vibrant, high-shine finish that sets in just five minutes—perfect for anyone constantly on the go. Plus, I love that it reliably lasts for up to two full weeks.
Dazzle Dry
Fringe
Caramel Latte
If you prefer a softer look, try this caramel-latte shade. Like a creamy morning brew, its milky undertones balance the warmth for a subtle, wearable, and sophisticated mani moment.
Dazzle Dry
Your Nails, But Better
Medium Roast
“What I love about this trend is that you can keep it as simple or as creative as you want,” says De Los Santos. “Whether you’re a black coffee girl or you like it extra light and sweet, there’s a nail look to match your order.” This versatile shade, a true brown with cool undertones, pairs effortlessly with both gold and silver jewelry.
Manucurist
Mocha
Mocha Frappuccino
While the first “coffee swirl” manicure had a slightly darker base, this one features elegant ribbons of light brown and cream. This striking manicure practically begs for a double-take.
This decadent brown polish pairs beautifully with oversized sweaters and a piping hot cup of coffee. It’s bold enough on its own, so I would just swipe on a glossy topcoat and let the color do the heavy lifting.
Olive & June
Spressotini
Milky Cappuccino
This shade is subtle without being boring—the ideal transitional color if you’re mourning the end of summer but not quite ready for dark winter hues. It also looks particularly good on short, square nails.
Manucurist
Green Flash LED Gel Nail Polish - Freckles
Caramel Cortado
We tend to favor lighter, softer colors in spring and summer, while shades of brown are the perfect way to shift our manis into a deeper, cozier direction as the weather cools down,” says Olivia Van Iderstine, vice president of content and creative at Olive & June. This warm chocolate brown polish is flecked with iridescence that catches the light at every turn and lasts up to 10 days.
Chanel
105 - PARTICULIÈRE
Iced Chai
This earthy brown is a refreshing break from the warm tones we usually see in October. Layered with an icy chrome powder, it takes on a soft, frosted finish that I am completely obsessed with.
Chillhouse
Espressoself
Chocolate Frappe
“With holiday travel and winter wear ahead, a long-lasting manicure is essential,” says Van Iderstine. “Olive & June’s new Dip Powder System delivers up to 21 days of wear, making Dark Chocolate a chic, low-maintenance option to keep your coffee-inspired mani fresh all season.” Personally, I’m getting a head start on the trend and trying this one ASAP.
Olive & June
Dark Chocolate Dip
Why Trust Marie Claire
For more than 30 years, Marie Claire has been an internationally recognized destination for news, fashion, and beauty trends, investigative packages, and more. When it comes to the products Marie Claire recommends, we take your faith in us seriously. Every product that we feature comes personally recommended by a Marie Claire writer or editor, or by an expert we’ve spoken to firsthand.
Meet the Experts
Erica De Los Santos
Erica De Los Santos is a celebrity nail artist, editorial manicurist, beauty educator, and founder of Nail’d It Beauty Lounge. With experience across celebrity beauty, New York Fashion Week, and editorial campaigns, she brings a professional perspective on nail artistry, emerging trends, and nail care.
Tom Bachik
Tom Bachik is a world-renowned celebrity manicurist and nail artist with over three decades of experience. Famed for designing iconic red-carpet and editorial nail looks, his A-list clientele includes Jennifer Lopez, Beyoncé, Selena Gomez, Kim Kardashian, Anne Hathaway, and more. A pioneer in the nail industry and a trained graphic designer, Bachik brings a distinctive eye for color, dimension, and design to everything from timeless, natural manicures to bold, avant-garde nail art. His work has been featured in leading publications including Vogue, Vanity Fair, ELLE, Allure, InStyle, and V Magazine.
Olivia Van Iderstine
Olivia Van Iderstine is vice president of content and creative at Olive & June, with 10 years of beauty industry experience. After teaching herself to paint her nails in just one week, she’s made DIY manicures more accessible, teaching millions how to recreate the latest nail trends at home with easy-to-follow steps and expert tips.
Katherine Louie is a New York-based writer and editor with eight years of experience reporting on beauty, grooming, style, and travel. Known for her rigorous product testing, she evaluates everything from luxury skincare to leather goods to help readers shop smarter. Her work has appeared in Forbes, GQ, BuzzFeed, Men’s Health, Women’s Health, and more. Find her on Instagram @katherinelouie1.