The All-Time Best Foot Creams for Dry, Cracked, Sore Feet
Happy feet, happy life.
By Maya Allen published
Listen, your feet need love, too. Feet fall into the forgotten category of body parts we hardly pay attention to because, I dunno, feet are "un-cool" to talk about, I guess? You may have denounced overpriced pedicures, or neglected to scrub the bottom of your feet in the shower a long time ago, but I'm here to shout at you that your feet deserve to look and feel sexy. Think about it: You can't walk around looking amazing from your feet-up, with crusty toes and cracked heels—the two just don't go together. Sorry, not sorry. This is why you need a good foot cream.
And no, foot cream is not only for old people. I'm in my 20s and use foot cream religiously every night. I actually look forward to applying it as soon as I step out of the shower—it's a crucial step in my skincare routine. Especially when you're a working woman, hustling and hitting the pavement hard every day trying to live your best life. Your feet are bound to get roughed-up and run-down along the way. I'm obsessed with foot cream and am not ashamed to admit it. Ahead, my 10 favorite foot-friendly products for smooth, soft, cute feet. Also? Sandal season is approaching.
Origins - Reinventing The Heel
Whether you've been strutting around in stilettos, running miles, or up on your feet way too much, treat your heels to some TLC with this intense hydrating cream. It's thick, so a little goes a long way. The weighty formula is rich with rose fruit, jojoba oil and shea butter to soften dry, cracked feet. Plus, it's packed with salicylic acid to slough away dead skin on your heels.
Bliss - Aloe Leaf & Peppermint Foot Cream
When your feet are feeling sore or simply run down, massage some of this surface-smoothing cream on and let it all float away. The soothing aloe leaf and cooling peppermint is a combo you'll quickly fall in love with. It's also exfoliating and incorporates AHA to remove dry patches and dead skin.
Rituals - Foot Balm
Sometimes, you've gotta roll up your sleeves and be your own foot masseuse. With this spa-like balm, it'll come easy. First off, the tranquil wood and lavender fragrance will instantly calm your mind and your muscles. This balm will make your entire body feel at ease and ready to hit the sheets.
Lavido - Natural Thera Intensive Foot Cream
The second I step out of the shower, I look forward to laying down on my bed, belly up, my feet flying in the air, and lathering this hydrating cream all over them. The mix of the aromatic-feeling achillea and purifying plant oils, like myrtle and tea trea oil, provide my poor, over-worked feet with deep hydration. The cream feels soothing and refreshing all at once. I like massaging this all over my soles, toes, ankles, and calves for ultra hydration.
Sol de Janeiro - Samba 2-Step Foot Fetish Care
As gorgeous as you are, don't act like your feet don't get dry and crusty sometimes—it happens to all of us. No need to be ashamed, boo! To solve that not cute and far from glamorous problem, you need this two-step kit. The little surfboard acts as a smoothing exfoliant that rids your feet of callouses and rough patches. Follow that up by applying this antioxidant-packed cream full of cupuaçu butter, açaí, and coconut oil for soft, silky, cute-looking feet.
Sephora Collection - Lavender Foot Mask
When I really want my feet to feel fancy, I throw on a mask sock. Yes, there is such a thing as a mask sock, and they are truly excellent. This lavender foot mask feels like an absolute dream when your let your toes, sole, and heels soak in all of the lavender extract and menthol goodness. If your feet feel especially tired and run-down, I highly recommend popping these on for a solid 20 minutes—they'll feel refreshed and soothed afterwards.
Barefoot Scientist - High Dive Intensive Hydration Cream
This formula is no joke. It's designed to break through even the toughest, driest, cracked soles. The potent, organic ingredients work together to deeply penetrate your skin with long-lasting moisture. I like to lather on a generous amount before bed, put on fuzzy socks, and wake up to baby-soft feet that feel brand new in the morning.
L’Occitane - Shea Butter Foot Cream
So, if you haven't treated your feet to the magic of shea butter yet, do so ASAP. Shea butter, one of nature's prized possessions, is a star ingredient when it comes to hydration. This shea butter formula is accompanied with a mixture of arnica and lavender essential oil, which is ideal for dry skin. Your feet will absorb this rich lather in seconds, resulting in a smooth feeling you'll never want to go away.
Masqueology - Moisturizing Foot Mask (5-pack)
No one ever talks about dark spots and marks on your feet. I'm here to address them and help you fix that hush-hush problem because the struggle is real. This foot mask is formulated to brighten and fade dark spots overtime, with the help of aloe vera, shea butter, and coconut oil. Plus, I seriously feel like my feet are sitting on top of a cloud afterwards because they feel so damn silky and cloaked with moisture.
Carol's Daughter - Lavender Mint Foot Cream
You'll soon be addicted to the tingly sensation your feet will feel after lathering this mint, peppermint, and lavender-infused cream all over. Athletes, particularly runners, will enjoy this R&R treatment because it soothes achey feet fast.
...
