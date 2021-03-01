I promise you, those breakouts you're dealing with are not your forever, though dealing with acne can feel endless. It's a complicated problem to have, and it can be difficult to discover the culprit—hormones, genetics, and diet, among other factors, can all come into play. But one thing's for sure: Your skin must stay hydrated throughout the process, and a good moisturizer is the answer.



"People will avoid using moisturizer for two reasons: They have oily skin and feel that it's not necessary, or they are afraid that moisturizer will give them acne blemishes," explains Renée Rouleau, celebrity esthetician and trusted skincare expert. "Both are not accurate. Wearing moisturizer does not cause breakouts. Acne happens when the cells that line the inner pores fail to fall off properly, clogging the pore. This happens whether you moisturize or not."

In fact, skipping out on moisturizer can actually have an adverse affect on the skin. "Did you know that not using a moisturizer can cause even more breakouts?" Rouleau says. "Bacteria breeds in oil. When moisturizer is avoided, the skin dehydrates and sets off a response to produce more oil. This newly produced oil accumulates on the skin, resulting in a breeding ground for bacteria, which makes existing breakouts last longer and leaves a hospitable environment for new breakouts to form."

Now that you're schooled on all the magic a really great moisturizer—and moisturizer application!—can do for your acne-prone skin, it's time to explore expert-endorsed options. Below, the 13 best moisturizers for acne-prone skin.