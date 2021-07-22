Have you ever woken up in the morning and realized that your eyes look kind of puffy? Same. And while you can dunk your entire face in an ice bath to remedy it (seriously-the technique is all over TikTok), I'm always going to prefer a practice that won't leave me sopping wet mere minutes after I've woken up. Plus, those viral facial de-puffing tools that you see all of your favorite beauty gurus using can get pretty pricey, and require you to perform an entire face massage on top of the rest of your regular morning routine. Oh-and they sometimes take months to show results.

That's why eye creams are sometimes your best bet to fight off unwanted puffiness around your eyes. Before we get into all of the reasons to run to the store to grab one for yourself, here's a slight eye cream PSA: Most eye creams that promise to de-puff your eyes in seconds are... kind of bullshit. Beauty marketing talk is real, but thanks to the consumer demand for more transparency, it's getting easier to weed out the eye creams that are all talk, no action.

What causes my eyes to look puffy?



Eye puffiness is actually just fluid retention in your eye area. It's most often caused by lack of sleep, allergies, excess salt, or the four margaritas you downed last night, which means you’re kind of stuck waiting around until your body naturally breaks up and drains the fluid on its own, thus de-puffing your eyes and under-eye area. Don't give up, though, this isn't your forever.

Do eye creams really work on puffiness?

Yes. That's because there are ingredients that can help speed up the de-puffing process, like caffeine (which constricts and tightens skin) and certain antioxidants (like aloe and green tea), which help reduce swelling after you massage them on. There are also eye-soothing products that promise to de-puff and actually over-deliver—you just have to know what's out there.

But rather than have you read every single ingredient label on every single product in the drugstore, we dug up the absolute best, most effective de-puffing eye creams and serums that will shrink those bags down ASAP. Check them out, ahead and get to slathering.

For Puffiness + Firming JUARA Miracle Tea Eye Creme $53 at Verishop Turmeric, clove flower, Indian gooseberry, and kombucha all power this supercharged eye cream. Use it morning and night to completely reinvent your eyes.

For Puffiness + Smoothing Alpyn Beauty PlantGenius Line-Filling Eye Balm with Bakuchiol $62 at Credo Beauty This ultra-soothing eye balm promises to visibly fill in fine lines around your eyes. Vitamin C helps to brighten the area, too.

For Puffiness + Brightening Origins Ginzing Vitamin C & Niacinamide Eye Cream To Brighten And Depuff $34 at Ulta Just a little bit of this eye cream leads to de-puffed and brightened under eyes. Panax ginseng and caffeine de-puff, while niacinamide hydrates and Vitamin C brightens.

For Puffiness + Smoothing Womaness Eye Opener Eye Treatment $21.99 at Target If you find that your eye area has begun to change due to menopause, this eye cream from Womaness was designed with you in mind. It contains Hyaclear, a advanced form of hyaluronic acid that optimizes your skin's elasticity and moisturization.

For Puffiness + Anti-Aging fresh Black Tea Firming and De-Puffing Eye Cream $68 at Sephora Tackle darkness, puffiness, and fine lines all in one with this cream from fresh. It's chock-full of ingredients like kombucha, black tea extract, and lychee seed extract all stop free radicals in the air (thank you, pollution) from affecting your skin.

For Puffiness The INKEY List Caffeine Eye Cream $9.99 at Sephora This cult-favorite eye cream from The INKEY List is jam-packed with caffeine to reduce the look of puffiness from the very first application

For Puffiness + Firming Peter Thomas Roth Instant FIRMx® Eye Temporary Eye Tightener $38 at Sephora Remember when this Eye Tightener went viral last year? Me too. It instantly does away with loose or puffy skin in under three minutes, leaving you with a smooth appearance.

For Puffiness + Fine Lines Glow Recipe Avocado Melt Retinol Eye Sleeping Mask $42 at Sephora This Eye Sleeping Mask from Glow Recipe contains encapsulated retinol and coffeeberry that work over night to de-puff while you sleep.

For Puffiness The Ordinary Caffeine 5% + ECGC Depuffing Eye Serum $6.70 at Sephora This eye serum contains green tea and caffeine to do away redness and pigmentation that tends to pop up around the eye area.

For Puffiness + Soothing Cetaphil Hydrating Eye Gel Cream $12.29 at Amazon Sometimes, puffy bags can feel more inflamed than usual. That's when you need a hydrating gel-cream for relief. Try sticking this drugstore gem in the fridge for an extra boost of cooling comfort.

For Puffiness + Smoothing Biossance Squalane + Peptide Eye Gel $54a t Sephora If you haven't caught on by now, let me make it plain and clear: The key to a bright and youthful under eye is hydration. Squalane, peptides, and hyaluronic acid is the nourishing triple threat in this ultra-clean cream, which your dehydrated puffy under eyes are so desperately craving. Dab a bit of this gel-based cream underneath your eyes for a seamlessly smooth appearance.

For Puffiness + Smoothing Sulwhasoo Essential Refining Eye Cream $114 at Sephora Korean skincare often has the most innovative textures on the market, and this cream is a prime example. It glides on so your makeup lays on the skin flawlessly, and it contains honey to hydrate and Korean red ginseng saponin to minimize the appearance of fine lines.

For Puffiness + Roughness Tata Harper Restorative Anti-Aging Eye Cream $130 at Sephora Dry skin and fine lines around the orbital area won't stand a chance once this extra-hydrating eye cream is in the picture. This anti-aging formula is full of feel-good, botanical ingredients: Aloe, daffodil, and buckwheat wax de-puff the under-eye area, treat dark circles, and smooth out rough textures. Consider this the fountain of youth within a bottle.

For Puffiness + Strengthening Dior Hydra Life Cooling Hydration Sorbet Eye Gel $55 at Sephora Replace that ice cube you've been rolling around on your eyes with this refreshing upgrade. The circular ceramic applicator has an ice-cube-effect that will coat your eye contour area with more than just H2O. The silky, sorbet texture contains cornflower water, which instantly wakes up tired eyes and deflates puffiness. Bonus: there's also a bit of abyssinica oil, which clinically strengthens your brows and lashes overtime—so have at it!