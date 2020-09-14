As the not-so-proud owner of scaly, always-dry legs, body wash and I have a love-hate relationship. On one hand, there's something so nice about feeling squeaky clean. On the other hand, so many body washes make my sensitive skin feel tight, dry, and itchy when I get out of the shower. Sure, I'm clean, but at what cost? There's only so much a body lotion can do. True hydration starts in the shower, but finding a cleanser that actually removes sweat, dirt, and pollution while still hydrating can be a difficult journey. If your experience with hydrating body washes often includes feeling sticky even after cleansing, or just not feeling all that hydrated, we have some choices that might change your mind.

Whether you're dealing with eczema, are particular about fragrances in your shower, or want to transition into using a cleansing oil, there is a product for you. It's possible to finally rid yourself of those scaly patches that make you feel like a lizard. With the right body wash, your body creams and oils won't have to work so hard. Say goodbye to stripping body washes, and say hello to finally having hydrated skin.

The Classic 1. Aveeno Daily Moisturizing Body Wash for Dry Skin $18.38 at amazon.com This product is formulated with oats, one of the most hydrating ingredients out there. Your skin will be protected from over-washing and natural aggressors, but it still feels clean. Over time, your body will look healthier and more supple, and will become intensely hydrated.

The Eczema Buster 2. CeraVe Eczema Body Wash $18.99 at ulta.com Created with dermatologists, this body wash can compete with even the most stubborn dryness. With ceramides, hyaluronic acid, and omega oils, you can say goodbye to itchy, uncomfortable skin. Not only will the skin be hydrated, but eczema will be no match for this product.

The Cult Favorite 3. Bioderma Atoderm Cleansing Oil $19.99 at dermstore.com This oil body wash is a French classic that is perfect for anyone concerned about eczema, dry patches, or overall dehydration. This sulfate-free, paraben-free, and hypoallergenic oil will leave the body clean and moisturized for up to 24 hours.

The Drugstore Basic 4. Nivea Nourishing Botanical Blossom Body Wash $4.97 at amazon.com With natural oils, lipids, and nourishing vitamins, this body wash is so hydrating you might even be able to skip putting on lotion. Whether your skin is dry because of the environment, your shaving technique, or just because you're not drinking enough water, this one-step body wash will make you feel comfortable and soothed again.

The Skin Soother 5. Clinique Deep Comfort Body Wash $29.00 at nordstrom.com For sensitive skin and extremely dry bodies, this body cleanser cleans effectively without stripping the body of its natural moisture. Even the most itchy and scaly skin can find some comfort and relief with this product.

The Ultra Sensitive Cleanser 6. Cetaphil Ultra Gentle Body Wash $24.02 at amazon.com For anybody whose body needs to be looked after with extremely gentle products, this dermatologist-tested body cleanser. It contains aloe vera, vitamin B5, and is fragrance free. Dry patches can't compete!

The Softening Wash 7. Oribe Cote d'Azur Replenishing Body Wash $42.00 at dermstore.com This body wash, which contains a mix of oils including almond, soy, and rice oil, is perfect for dull, sallow bodies that need a boost. When lathered on, your body will be left healthier, softer, and incredibly moisturized.

The Anti-Ager 8. Shea Moisture Raw Shea Butter Body Wash $8.38 at amazon.com If aging has made your body seem sallow and dull, this rejuvenating body wash is the answers to your prayers. With moisturizing shea butter, coconut oil, and vitamin A, this cleanser plumps the skin for a supple texture that lasts all day long.

The Body Conditioner 9. Donna Karan New York Cashmere Mist Body Cleansing Lotion $50.00 at nordstrom.com If hair conditioner softens and hydrates your strands, consider this the equivalent for your body. This perfumed cleanser gently removes pollution and debris from the skin without compromising its natural moisture.

The Almond Oil Cleanser 10. L'Occitane Cleansing And Softening Shower Oil With Almond Oil $25.00 at sephora.com This delicious-smelling favorite turns from oil to milk on your skin. Decadent while still being gentle, it makes a perfect gift for someone you love—or just for yourself.

The Brazilian Glow-Up 11. Sol de Janeiro Moisturizing Shower Cream-Gel $25.00 at dermstore.com To get a full Brazilian glow, you can't neglect the body. Created with coconut oil, acai, and Capuaca butter, this fragranced body wash smooths and hydrates with no sticky residue. Not only will your body glisten, but you'll smell gorgeous, too.

The Coconut Hydrator 12. Kopari Beauty Hydrating Body Wash $18.00 at ulta.com With coconut water, aloe vera, and sea kelp, this body wash soothes and hydrates irritated skin. This product works into a thick lather that removes sweat, dead skin, and pollution without drying out the skin.

The Oil-to-Foam Wash 13. Kiehl's Since 1851 Creme de Corps Smoothing Oil-To-Foam Body Cleanser $30.00 at sephora.com For anyone who likes the hydration of an oil but the satisfaction of a foam, this product is the best of both worlds. Castor oil offers unbeatable moisture that revives sallow and dull skin. When you're done, you'll notice a glow that will make you want to show some leg.

The Wake-Up Wash 14. Dermalogica Conditioning Body Wash $32.00 at ulta.com This body wash invigorates the skin with eucalyptus and lavender, making it perfect before a cup of coffee. Formulated with natural oils and extracts like tea tree oil, sandalwood oil, and orange peel oil, this product cleanses, hydrates, and wakes up your skin.