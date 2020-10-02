Who doesn't want their lips to get a volume boost every now and then? I've been blessed with full lips, but that doesn't mean I can't be greedy and want more drama. Lip plumpers have been around forever, but these days formulas are improving past the old-school burning-sensation glosses that plump your lips via allergic reaction. Instead of needing to reach for an EpiPen, these glosses will give you a naturally full, glossy lip and gently plumps without causing irritation. Whether you're into intense pigment, subtle results, or glitter for days, there's a gloss on this list that gives you that—with the added bonus of a plumper, fuller lip.