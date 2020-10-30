Editors handpick every product that we feature. We may earn commission from the links on this page.
The Makeup Trends of Fall 2020 We're Obsessing Over
Meet the beauty looks we're getting cozy with this season.
As the leaves change, so does our taste for beauty. It's a rite of passage to drink a pumpkin spice latte and then immediately want to paint your face with the same warm palette. (Or maybe that's just me?!) We say goodbye to our sundresses and opt for cozy sweaters instead, and to fully adapt to our surroundings, we go all in. I'm talking the hair, face, nails—nothing is off-limits when it comes to fall makeup. But when we're making such a significant change, we want to make sure we're doing it right. I'll just say it: we want to be on trend.
Sure, your mom always told you never to follow the crowd, but sometimes we can't help it. So I took it to the streets, otherwise known as my Instagram explore page, to see what's tracking for fall beauty, and what I found was glorious. There are people rocking white eyeliner! Women seriously glowing thanks to some major highlighter work! Eyebrows so fluffy they look like a cloud! Long story short, you're going to want in.
So before you go down the Sephora rabbit hole, check below to see 12 of our favorite beauty trends of fall 2020, along with some choice products to help you get started. Let the makeup play begin!
This limited edition palette from Too Faced has all the best shades for fall, from gorgeous browns to glittery golds. And if you need another reason to covet this palette: Have I mentioned it's infused with a pumpkin pie scent?
The thin brush is perfect for creating fine lines or adding some drama to any makeup creation. And the liner comes in eight other vibrant shades in case you're not feeling the yellow.
Unlike other clear brow gels, this fan-favorite also conditions your eyebrow hairs while holding them in place. The formula is full of botanical conditioners and essential oils that keep brows in place all day without flaking, while giving them some TLC.
If you want a matte lipstick that can last all day (and doesn't transfer to your mask), you found it! This pigmented lip treasure can last for 12 hours without fading, smudging, or drying out your lips.
If you're as obsessed with that shade of neon green in the above photo as much as I am, then you'll love the 'Aerobics' hue in this eyeshadow palette from Violet Voss. All the eyeshadows are made with hydrating jojoba oil, so your eyelids will be getting extra care while you serve some serious shadow game.
This water-based glitter eyeliner is made with peach and cucumber extracts that condition the skin while carrot extract smooths and softens. Let's just say it's a few steps up from the glitter products you used as a tween.
This dual-toned highlight is great for days you want to keep it cool or when you really want to make a statement. The superfine shimmer glides on your skin incredibly smooth, so feel free to apply it anywhere.
Erin Parsons, Gigi Hadid's makeup artist, has raved that this is the best eyeliner to use when setting out to try fox eyeliner. From how slim this liner's applicator tip is to its 12-hour wear, we understand the hype.
Beauty blogger Huda Kattan and Bollywood star Jacqueline Fernandez teamed up to create these lashes that look extremely natural but have the perfect amount of fluffy curl for just a hint of drama.
This limited-edition tattoo stamp stick is available in all of the 12 zodiac signs. (Any fellow Libras, here?) If you're worried they'll dry out your skin, don't be. They're infused with vitamin E and sunflower oil, two ingredients known to moisturize the skin.
This Black-owned beauty brand has one of the most pigmented blushes like ever, and a little goes a long way. The satin-matte finish is not only great for fall but can easily translate to a sun-kissed look next season.
To love liquid eyeliner is to love Stila's Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner. The iconic product glides on your skin with ease thanks to the precision applicator and lasts all day without smudging or fading.