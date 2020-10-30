Today's Top Stories
The Makeup Trends of Fall 2020 We're Obsessing Over

Meet the beauty looks we're getting cozy with this season.

By Bianca Rodriguez
fall makeup looks
Instagram

As the leaves change, so does our taste for beauty. It's a rite of passage to drink a pumpkin spice latte and then immediately want to paint your face with the same warm palette. (Or maybe that's just me?!) We say goodbye to our sundresses and opt for cozy sweaters instead, and to fully adapt to our surroundings, we go all in. I'm talking the hair, face, nails—nothing is off-limits when it comes to fall makeup. But when we're making such a significant change, we want to make sure we're doing it right. I'll just say it: we want to be on trend.

Sure, your mom always told you never to follow the crowd, but sometimes we can't help it. So I took it to the streets, otherwise known as my Instagram explore page, to see what's tracking for fall beauty, and what I found was glorious. There are people rocking white eyeliner! Women seriously glowing thanks to some major highlighter work! Eyebrows so fluffy they look like a cloud! Long story short, you're going to want in.

So before you go down the Sephora rabbit hole, check below to see 12 of our favorite beauty trends of fall 2020, along with some choice products to help you get started. Let the makeup play begin!

Two-Tone Eyeshadow

Everyone has those colors in their favorite eyeshadow palettes that have never seen the light of day. Instead of keeping them on the bench, bump them up to the first string and blend two similar shades. The results will be 'gram-worthy.

Pumpkin Spice Warm & Spicy Eyeshadow Palette
Courtesy
Too Faced
$41.65
SHOP IT

This limited edition palette from Too Faced has all the best shades for fall, from gorgeous browns to glittery golds. And if you need another reason to covet this palette: Have I mentioned it's infused with a pumpkin pie scent?

Bright Eyeliner

Step away from the black eyeliner! I repeat, step away from the black eyeliner. The faithful makeup staple can do no wrong, but what about the other colors of the rainbow? A bright shade, like this yellow, instantly pops and draws attention to your eyes.

Vivid Brights Liquid Eyeliner in Vivid Halo
Courtesy
NYX Professional Makeup
$4.99
SHOP IT

The thin brush is perfect for creating fine lines or adding some drama to any makeup creation. And the liner comes in eight other vibrant shades in case you're not feeling the yellow. 

Fluffy Structured Brows

Clear brow gel has long been the underdog of the eyebrow universe—until recently. A-listers with great eyebrows (read: Kaia Gerber) know how to play up their best asset with one of beauty's easiest secret hacks. It only takes seconds to do and the look will have you receiving compliments all day.

Clear Brow Gel
Courtesy
Anastasia Beverly Hills
$22.00
SHOP IT

Unlike other clear brow gels, this fan-favorite also conditions your eyebrow hairs while holding them in place. The formula is full of botanical conditioners and essential oils that keep brows in place all day without flaking, while giving them some TLC.

Dark Lipstick

Would it be fall makeup without a burgundy lip? Absolutely not! You can wear it in the daytime for your Zoom calls or pair it with a date-night look in the PM. It's that versatile. Bonus points if you top it with a shiny gloss.

Always On Cream to Matte Lipstick in Out Loud
Courtesy
Smashbox
$24.00
SHOP IT

If you want a matte lipstick that can last all day (and doesn't transfer to your mask), you found it! This pigmented lip treasure can last for 12 hours without fading, smudging, or drying out your lips.

Neon Eyeshadow

Dark shades may reign supreme in the fall, but it looks like those colors may have some competition with this gorgeous neon green. Selecting a knockout tone like this brings the focus to your eyes, a.k.a. the perfect look to wear with your favorite mask (dark lips or not).

Bright Vibes Neon Pressed Pigment Palette
Courtesy
Violet Voss
$30.00
SHOP IT

If you're as obsessed with that shade of neon green in the above photo as much as I am, then you'll love the 'Aerobics' hue in this eyeshadow palette from Violet Voss. All the eyeshadows are made with hydrating jojoba oil, so your eyelids will be getting extra care while you serve some serious shadow game.

Floating Eyeliner

Step up your eye game with floating liner. By adding abstract lines above your crease, you instantly give a modern twist on a classic makeup look. Stay simple with a muted color, or mix it up with a bold reflective shade like Megan Thee Stallion.

Heavy Metal Glitter Eyeliner
Courtesy
Urban Decay
$21.00
SHOP IT

This water-based glitter eyeliner is made with peach and cucumber extracts that condition the skin while carrot extract smooths and softens. Let's just say it's a few steps up from the glitter products you used as a tween.

All-Over Highlight

Is gorgeous skin ever not on-trend? Give it extra oomph by blending the glow-inducer into the high points of your face like your cheekbones, brow bones, and Cupid's bow.

Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter
Courtesy
FENTY BEAUTY by Rihanna
$36.00
SHOP IT

This dual-toned highlight is great for days you want to keep it cool or when you really want to make a statement. The superfine shimmer glides on your skin incredibly smooth, so feel free to apply it anywhere.

Fox Eyeliner

The TikTok favorite has found its way off the app and onto the faces of beauty lovers everywhere. You're going to start at the inner corners of your eyes to create a sharp, inward-facing triangle. After that, move on to the outer corners of your eyes, swooping downwards. Then connect the lines (or don't) and voilà—fox eyeliner!

Eyestudio Master Precise All Day Liquid Eyeliner
Courtesy
Maybelline New York
$6.38
SHOP IT

Erin Parsons, Gigi Hadid's makeup artist, has raved that this is the best eyeliner to use when setting out to try fox eyeliner. From how slim this liner's applicator tip is to its 12-hour wear, we understand the hype. 

Flirty Lashes

While we can all say we adore our real lashes, the confidence boost we feel after putting on falsies is elite. Flutter your way towards colder weather by picking up a fluttery pair.

Jacqueline Classic False Lashes
Courtesy
Huda Beauty
$19.00
SHOP IT

Beauty blogger Huda Kattan and Bollywood star Jacqueline Fernandez teamed up to create these lashes that look extremely natural but have the perfect amount of fluffy curl for just a hint of drama.

Face Stamps

Instead of messing around with putting jewels on your face to channel your inner Euphoria, tons of makeup brands now offer temporary tattoo stamps. It gives you an edgy look you've been craving without the long-term commitment.

Astrology Tattoo Stamps
Courtesy
Milk Makeup
$12.00
SHOP IT

This limited-edition tattoo stamp stick is available in all of the 12 zodiac signs. (Any fellow Libras, here?) If you're worried they'll dry out your skin, don't be. They're infused with vitamin E and sunflower oil, two ingredients known to moisturize the skin.

Warm-Toned Blush

When the leaves change colors, so should your blush. Since you're most likely not getting as much Vitamin D as you were in the summer, adding some red or light orange blush to your cheeks gives the appearance that you spent a great weekend outdoors (and not on the couch watching Netflix.)

Bella Blush
Courtesy
Juvia's Place
$8.00
SHOP IT

This Black-owned beauty brand has one of the most pigmented blushes like ever, and a little goes a long way. The satin-matte finish is not only great for fall but can easily translate to a sun-kissed look next season.

White Eyeliner

If you thought white eyeliner was just a summer thing, good news: It's not. The pearly shade was made to wear year-round and gives off a bold, bright vibe instantly. The best part? It works on every skin tone.

Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner in Snow
Courtesy
Stila
$22.00
SHOP IT

To love liquid eyeliner is to love Stila's Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner. The iconic product glides on your skin with ease thanks to the precision applicator and lasts all day without smudging or fading. 

