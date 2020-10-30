As the leaves change, so does our taste for beauty. It's a rite of passage to drink a pumpkin spice latte and then immediately want to paint your face with the same warm palette. (Or maybe that's just me?!) We say goodbye to our sundresses and opt for cozy sweaters instead, and to fully adapt to our surroundings, we go all in. I'm talking the hair, face, nails—nothing is off-limits when it comes to fall makeup. But when we're making such a significant change, we want to make sure we're doing it right. I'll just say it: we want to be on trend.

Sure, your mom always told you never to follow the crowd, but sometimes we can't help it. So I took it to the streets, otherwise known as my Instagram explore page, to see what's tracking for fall beauty, and what I found was glorious. There are people rocking white eyeliner! Women seriously glowing thanks to some major highlighter work! Eyebrows so fluffy they look like a cloud! Long story short, you're going to want in.

So before you go down the Sephora rabbit hole, check below to see 12 of our favorite beauty trends of fall 2020, along with some choice products to help you get started. Let the makeup play begin!