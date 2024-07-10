Hailey Bieber's Farmers Market Nails Bring the Fresh Produce to Her Fingertips
It's the sweetest look of the season.
Summer beauty is defined by staples including sunscreen, citrus fragrances, and pink, dewy blush trends. Personally, I like to channel the season through my manicures, opting for bright colors and playful designs that channel the carefree energy of the season. It seems I'm not the only one: To kick off summer, Hailey Bieber's nails are coated in miniature farmers market fruits and veggies.
Bieber shared a close-up of her farmers market manicure in an Instagram post on Wednesday, July 10. In the second photo within a carousel of snaps captioned "summer so far," she shows off fresh nails starting with a semi-transparent layer of clear polish. On top, she's painted a different fruit or vegetable on each finger, including a tomato, blueberries, a stalk of corn, a pair of cherries, and a carrot.
Well, not Bieber exactly: her longtime nail artist, Zola Ganzorigt, designed the teeny-tiny snacks (and shared them on her own Instagram). It feels like the culmination of everything Bieber loves, beauty-wise: She's usually the starting point for playful, food-inspired trends like butter yellow nails and strawberry shortcake makeup.
Celebrities might have a new summer nail trend on their hands, literally. Ganzorigt painted a French manicure crawling with garden insects for Bieber's close friend, Kylie Jenner, just days ago. With one more celeb's endorsement, we can consider outdoorsy nails a bona fide summer beauty moment.
Bieber's manicure is the perfect combination of simplicity and fine details, inspiring the rest of us to rethink what it means to have summer-ready nails. That's not an exaggeration: A report from Fresha found that searches for "Hailey Bieber nails" increased 350% in the past week, inspired by Ganzorigt's sneak-peek at her farmer's market art. The style also eschews the more popular symbols of summer, like palm trees and swimsuits, for a wholesome, homestead-inspired look.
Anyone can get the look by sharing Bieber's nails with their favorite artist, of course. But if you enjoy DIY manicures at home like I do, consider trying painting on your own design with ultra-thin nail brushes made to create teeny-tiny illustrations. Alternatively, you can invest in a sheet of fruit-filled nail stickers that'll save you loads of time.
Below, shop my favorite products for a manicure that looks fresh out of your local farmers market.
Shop Hailey Bieber's Farmers Market Manicure
