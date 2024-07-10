Summer beauty is defined by staples including sunscreen, citrus fragrances, and pink, dewy blush trends. Personally, I like to channel the season through my manicures, opting for bright colors and playful designs that channel the carefree energy of the season. It seems I'm not the only one: To kick off summer, Hailey Bieber's nails are coated in miniature farmers market fruits and veggies.

Bieber shared a close-up of her farmers market manicure in an Instagram post on Wednesday, July 10. In the second photo within a carousel of snaps captioned "summer so far," she shows off fresh nails starting with a semi-transparent layer of clear polish. On top, she's painted a different fruit or vegetable on each finger, including a tomato, blueberries, a stalk of corn, a pair of cherries, and a carrot.

Well, not Bieber exactly: her longtime nail artist, Zola Ganzorigt, designed the teeny-tiny snacks (and shared them on her own Instagram). It feels like the culmination of everything Bieber loves, beauty-wise: She's usually the starting point for playful, food-inspired trends like butter yellow nails and strawberry shortcake makeup.

Celebrities might have a new summer nail trend on their hands, literally. Ganzorigt painted a French manicure crawling with garden insects for Bieber's close friend, Kylie Jenner, just days ago. With one more celeb's endorsement, we can consider outdoorsy nails a bona fide summer beauty moment.

Bieber's manicure is the perfect combination of simplicity and fine details, inspiring the rest of us to rethink what it means to have summer-ready nails. That's not an exaggeration: A report from Fresha found that searches for "Hailey Bieber nails" increased 350% in the past week, inspired by Ganzorigt's sneak-peek at her farmer's market art. The style also eschews the more popular symbols of summer, like palm trees and swimsuits, for a wholesome, homestead-inspired look.

Anyone can get the look by sharing Bieber's nails with their favorite artist, of course. But if you enjoy DIY manicures at home like I do, consider trying painting on your own design with ultra-thin nail brushes made to create teeny-tiny illustrations. Alternatively, you can invest in a sheet of fruit-filled nail stickers that'll save you loads of time.

Below, shop my favorite products for a manicure that looks fresh out of your local farmers market.

Shop Hailey Bieber's Farmers Market Manicure

