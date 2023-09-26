Hailey Bieber Takes Paris in Daring Hot Pants-Meets-Sweeping Trench Coat Combo

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The world is descending on Paris for Paris Fashion Week, and Hailey Bieber is in the City of Light in a bold look: tiny hot pants and a sweeping trench.

As we discussed yesterday , the no pants trend is ubiquitous at this point (Selena Gomez is also in Paris, and is also embracing the craze), but Bieber is wearing pants, albeit barely. Bieber stepped out to dinner at Hôtel Costes last night in hot pants by Petar Petrov, a high-necked top, sheer black tights (which you can shop below), and a black belt with a gold buckle at the waist. Over it all was a sweeping black trench coat, and she accessorized with black velvet pumps, slim black sunglasses, and a black Jil Sander handbag with gold metallic detailing, per People .

(Image credit: Splash)

Calzedonia Denier Seamless Totally Invisible Sheer Tights $25 at Calzedonia

Earlier in the day, Bieber took to her Instagram Story to share a look “of her wearing a baby pink mini-dress with white socks and black flats as she stood in a hallway holding a laptop,” People reports. She captioned the story, simply, “hi Paris.”

(Image credit: Instagram)

Also popping up on Bieber’s story were photos of Rhode products—Bieber’s beauty brand—on a table, and the entrepreneur paging through a magazine with images from her most recent Rhode Peptide Lip Tint campaign printed inside. The final photo shared was of Bieber smiling as she walked in the middle of a street in Paris, clad in the same baby pink dress as before. “Delusional and jetlagged xo,” she wrote alongside it.

But chic, always.