image
Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Bang Styles for Every Hair Texture
image
2
Kamala Harris Just Announced She's Running In 2020
image
3
Meet #ReadWithMC's February Author, Fiona Barton
image
4
How to Get Married at Kensington Palace
image
5
We Could All Use These Great Self-Care Apps

Emma Stone Just Swapped Her Signature Red Hair for a Totally New Look

And no, she didn't go back to blonde.

image
By Maya Allen
image
Getty Images

There are only a couple of days left of the first month of 2019, and a lot has gone down hair-wise. Everyone's taking this new year, new hair memo very seriously, and celebs are popping up left and right with freshly dyed hair colors. Case in point: Emma Stone, a signature redhead, just switched things up in a major way. She showed up to the 2019 Producers Guild Awards, for the nomination of her Netflix miniseries, “Maniac,” with no trace of her auburn locks in sight. Instead, she debuted a deep brunette hair color, and it looks gorgeous.

image
Getty Images

There are whispers that the actress is donning a different hair color for a secret new role. That's questionable—but what isn't questionable is that she looks great. She swept most of her lob back and let her wispy ends hang freely over on one side. I'm loving her wet, glossy texture, too.

image
Getty Images

There's no denying that Stone looks fabulous with her copper red hair. But there's something about this dark chocolate shade that looks striking and moody against her green eyes and olive skin tone.

image
Getty Images

Stone has departed from her trademark auburn color in the past—she'll go back to blonde occasionally. In 2017, she experimented with platinum.

image
Getty Images

And back in the day, circa 2012, young Stone was more of a honey blonde.

image
Getty Images

Plot twist: she's been brunette before. She wore drastically dark chestnut locks at the 2016 Met Gala.

image
Getty Images

There's a good chance she'll return to red. Stone's been asked which hair color she feels the most comfortable in, and she stuck with her signature shade. "Probably red, even though I’m blonde naturally,” she told Stylecaster in an interview. "I identify most with red hair. My mom’s a redhead, so maybe I grew up seeing it more than seeing myself in a mirror. But I like blonde, too. It’s just hair."

It is just hair. Preach, girl. Stone switches it up whenever she feels like it, and that's the best thing about beauty. You have all the freedom to just do you.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Hair
image Sophie Turner Didn't Wash Her Hair During 'GOT'
image
50 Super Gorgeous Long Hairstyles for 2019
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image
The Chicest Short Hairstyles and Haircuts
image The Top 10 Hair Color Trends of the Year
image Color Your Hair? 4 Things NOT to Do in the Shower
image You've Spotted Your First Gray Hair: A Game Plan
image Should You Get a Keratin Treatment? Your Answer
image The Only Fall Hair Inspo You'll Ever Need
Asian Girl With Tattoo Standing On The Beach How to Dye Hair Blonde Without the Damage
image
The 60 Chicest Lobs of the Year