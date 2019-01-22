Emma Stone Just Swapped Her Signature Red Hair for a Totally New Look

There are only a couple of days left of the first month of 2019, and a lot has gone down hair-wise. Everyone's taking this new year, new hair memo very seriously, and celebs are popping up left and right with freshly dyed hair colors. Case in point: Emma Stone, a signature redhead, just switched things up in a major way. She showed up to the 2019 Producers Guild Awards, for the nomination of her Netflix miniseries, “Maniac,” with no trace of her auburn locks in sight. Instead, she debuted a deep brunette hair color, and it looks gorgeous.

There are whispers that the actress is donning a different hair color for a secret new role. That's questionable—but what isn't questionable is that she looks great. She swept most of her lob back and let her wispy ends hang freely over on one side. I'm loving her wet, glossy texture, too.

There's no denying that Stone looks fabulous with her copper red hair. But there's something about this dark chocolate shade that looks striking and moody against her green eyes and olive skin tone.

Stone has departed from her trademark auburn color in the past—she'll go back to blonde occasionally. In 2017, she experimented with platinum.

And back in the day, circa 2012, young Stone was more of a honey blonde.

Plot twist: she's been brunette before. She wore drastically dark chestnut locks at the 2016 Met Gala.

There's a good chance she'll return to red. Stone's been asked which hair color she feels the most comfortable in, and she stuck with her signature shade. "Probably red, even though I’m blonde naturally,” she told Stylecaster in an interview. "I identify most with red hair. My mom’s a redhead, so maybe I grew up seeing it more than seeing myself in a mirror. But I like blonde, too. It’s just hair."

It is just hair. Preach, girl. Stone switches it up whenever she feels like it, and that's the best thing about beauty. You have all the freedom to just do you.

