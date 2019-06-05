Zendaya's Long Bangs at the 'Euphoria' Premiere Are Just So Pretty

On Tuesday night, Zendaya appeared at the premiere for her new, hard-hitting HBO show, Euphoria.



The actress debuted a brand new hairstyle, with a gorgeous warm shade of copper and long, sweeping bangs.



Zendaya chose a beautiful white mini dress from Nina Ricci, and shoes by Le Silla for the red carpet.

Barely have I recovered from witnessing Zendaya dress as real-life Cinderella, and here she comes giving me another heart attack with her latest fairytale red carpet moment.

Having been the ultimate, light up princess at the Met Gala, 'Daya has now turned her attention to representing all the fairy godmothers out there, in the most magical white ruffle dress for the premiere of her new HBO series, Euphoria.

Arriving at the Cinerama Dome in Hollywood on Tuesday night, the 22-year-old actress looked totally adorable in a little white textured mini dress by Nina Ricci, which featured high, glittering ruffle detail around the body like an ethereal glow.

Styled simply with white pumps by Le Silla, and diamond stud earrings, it was a dress worthy of any Disney girl, and Tinkerbell wishes she could.

But, stunning dress aside, it’s time to focus on the main, magical moment of Zendaya’s red carpet look—those beautiful bangs. A new look for the Greatest Showman star, the long, sweeping fringe framed her face perfectly with a choppy cut and plenty of texture. The rest of her hair, currently a gorgeous, warm shade of copper, was born back in a ponytail with tumbling curls.

In the new HBO show, produced by Drake, Zendaya stars as Rue Bennett, a 17-year-old recovering drug addict struggling to adapt to high school life. Speaking to ETOnline about the hard-hitting storyline, the actress said: "I think we've all had to push ourselves and be vulnerable. It's been hard and there's been fun days and there's been really tough days. I’m so lucky to be working with the people that I'm working with.”

While her dress was all-out Disney, the show definitely isn’t. Speaking on her transition from Disney to darker, more serious projects, she added: “I've been slowly kind of growing out of that phase of my life and career, but I just take steps. There’s no rush."

Zendaya's new series, Euphoria, premieres June 16 on HBO.

