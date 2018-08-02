In today's duo I didn't know I needed, Zendaya and Drake are working together to create a new HBO series titled Euphoria. The teen drama, recently picked up by the network that hosts popular series like Game of Thrones, will star Zendaya as the lead character. Per Deadline, Drake and his manager, Future the Prince, will serve as executive producers and it will be written by The Wizard of Lies' Sam Levinson.

Euphoria is based on the Israeli series of the same name from the HOT television network created by Ron Leshem and Daphna Levin, both of whom are also executive producers on the HBO remake. According to Variety, the show "follows a group of high school students as they navigate drugs, sex, identity, trauma, social media, love, and friendship." HBO is an interesting choice of network for this genre, which means Euphoria is likely not going to be a Degrassi round 2. (Sorry, friends.)



The series also has an incredibly diverse cast with a range of talents, including Storm Reid (who played Meg Murry in A Wrinkle in Time), Maude Apatow (the daugher of Judd Apatow and actress Leslie Mann), Brian “Astro” Bradley (a rapper best known from The X Factor), Eric Dane (HI, MCSTEAMY!), Alexa Demie (a singer), Jacob Elordi (an Australian actor who played Noah Flynn in The Kissing Booth), Barbie Ferreira (a model and actress who frequently speaks out about body positivity), Nika King (who played Veronica in 2 Broke Girls), Hunter Schafer (a rising model), and Sydney Sweeney (known for her role on the Netflix series, Everything Sucks!).

Both Zendaya and Drake teased the series on Twitter. Zendaya tweeted a flashing, eery video of her and captioned it, "Euphoria. Coming soon" tagging HBO, A24 Entertainment Company (the people behind Lady Bird, Moonlight, The Florida Project, and more), and Drake.

Meanwhile, Drake reposted the same video and wrote, "Side effects include #EUPHORIA. Coming soon" and tagged Zendaya, A24, and HBO.



No word yet on an official release date or whether or not filming has begun, but this is clearly going to be epic.