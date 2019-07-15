I'm blown away by supermodel Lily Aldridge's beauty on a regular basis—the Victoria's Secret Angel and Sports Illustrated star is a professional stunner—but I'm 1000-percent shook at her latest hair switch-up. Thank God for summer, because it is truly bringing out the best of everyone's experimental side. For the first time ever, the 33-year-old dyed her hair platinum blonde and shed major inches off of her usually long, dark brown hair.

Get into this gorgeousness!

She captioned the pic: " Dream Haircut ✂️✂️✂️," showcasing dirty bronde roots leading into a bright blonde bob styled in a tousled texture. Celebrity hairstylist of The Wall Group, Panos Papandrianos, who is known for the most stunning color transformations, is the man behind the supermodel's new summer color.

Wait, y'all, as I was writing this, I just found out that I fell for a too-good-to-be-true WIG! Yep, this "dream haircut" of Aldridge's was all a dream. Papandrianos is a genius at whipping up the most believable looking wigs, as a scroll through his Instagram will show you, and he surely did fool me.

A day after the big blonde reveal, Aldridge revealed on her IG stories that she is back to brunette. Though she seems to be considering blonde, and I hope she's foreals because girlfriend looks good.

Joke's on me!

The supermodel typically keeps it conservative with her dark chestnut color, wearing it in a sleek bun, soft waves, or styled super-straight. So, I guess it's not that surprising the bold color change wasn't permanent. The supermodel looks amazing in both styles, but I say we all comment underneath Aldridge's pic lots and lots of heart eyes to encourage her to go back to blonde because it was so much fun while it lasted. Ready, set, go!

