Only Charlize Theron Can Make a Bowl Cut Look This Chic

Charlize Theron will make you want to do drastic things to your hair. Exhibit A: When she stepped onto the 91st Academy Awards' red carpet with a dramatically darker hair color and made every blonde question why they've never been a brunette who has worn a bob. And more importantly, exhibit B: This new bowl cut (!!!) she debuted on Instagram for her upcoming role in Fast & Furious 9.

Please erase the middle school memories you have of a bowl cut, and feast your eyes on this masterpiece, because I guarantee you it's the chicest bowl cut you'll ever see.

Someone please tell me how the 44-year-old can make a bowl cut look so incredibly cool. Theron captioned her photo: "She’s baaaaack #Fast9," and I don't think any of us were ready for something this fire. No, people, it's not a wig. Celebrity hairstylist and creative director of haircare line Virtue Labs, Adir Abergel, along with the help of Jonny Eagland and colorist Shannon Gallacher, are the ones responsible for reviving this throwback style into the real deal.

"I had been thinking about how to make Charlize’s dark hair into something cool and modern," Abergel shared with Virtue Labs. "I created the concept around the '90s image of Linda Evangelista shot by Peter Lindbergh." Eagland cut Theron's hair into a precise undercut in the back. Then, Abergel finished off the rest of the symmetric cut on the sides and in the front, making sure that her ends fell right above her ears and below the brow connecting it into a V-shape in the back to add a modern edginess.

As for Theron's new gorgeous highlights, which is a big change from her moody chocolate brown color, Gallacher lightened up her look with wheaty blonde tones. The styling team used the Virtue ® Color Kick collection and Virtue ® Restorative Treatment Mask ($66) to achieve the look.

Although this bowl cut comes as a surprise to many of us, Theron's been going shorter and shorter with her length this summer. Here she is at a Wimbledon Tennis Championships match back in July:

Who else is thirsty for even more pics of Theron's new style? Same, same. Theron's confidence to rock a bowl cut needs to rub off on me.

