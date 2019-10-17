Audrey Hepburn
Meghan Markle Just Confirmed Baby Archie Is a Redhead

Awww.

image
By Maya Allen
The Duke & Duchess Of Sussex Visit South Africa
Getty Images

Oh, Prince Archie: You are so squishy and adorable. The day Meghan Markle and Prince Harry dropped official photos of the five-month-old, the world stopped everything to adore the newest member of the royal family. Photographic evidence of Prince Archie feels exclusive and few and far in-between.

We've gotten to see a few glimpses of him. Like, this overwhelmingly cute video of him dancing with the Duchess of Sussex:

And this cute clip of the royals announcing their newest documentary:

Can you tell we're excited for more and more appearances of Prince Archie? It's tricky to figure out if Prince Archie looks more like Meghan or Harry. Babies develop so fast—you never know! Although Meghan confirmed this week that Archie is surely taking the redhead trait from his dad, and mamas know best.

According to Allure, at an WellChild Awards in London on Tuesday, Meghan and Harry were talking with a guest, Angela Sunderland and her daughter Milly, and told them they could see the red coming through in Archie's eyebrows.

Allure reports: "Meghan said he has [red hair] and Harry said he definitely has, and you can see it in his eyebrows," Sunderland mentioned to the press. "Harry said he’d had no hair for five months, but Meghan told him she had taken [Archie] to the playgroup and she said there were other children there with the same amount of hair or even less.”

You can definitely see Archie's red baby hair peeking through in this photo:

The Duke & Duchess Of Sussex Visit South Africa
Getty Images

Who else is happy that Archie is an up-and-coming member of the redhead crew? I can't handle the cuteness.

