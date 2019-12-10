Kaia Gerber Just Cut Her Hair the Shortest It's Ever Been

Summer 2019 sparked the onset of short hair for 18-year-old supermodel Kaia Gerber. She swayed from her signature brunette lob, which she usually wore with tousled beachy waves, to an even shorter wispy bob. She called it a "drama cut" courtesy of high-fashion hairstylist, Guido Palau, who has cut her mom's hair, Cindy Crawford, for years.

The face-framing cut fell a few inches below her chin. Since the big bob chop, she's been sporting her short hair in a myriad of ways—including tousled and sleek styles. But yesterday, at an Inamorata event for Emily Ratajkowski, she revealed an even shorter a-line style, which is seemingly a new cut several inches shorter than what she had before.

First, she debuted the cut on her IG story:

Instagram: @KaiaGerber

Clearly, she knew we all wanted more so she gave us a grid photo showing off the new style tucked behind her ears grazing her jawline:

Looks like lobs are a thing of the past for the teenager. Everyone loves it, obv, including her supermodel friend Bella Hadid who commented: "dead for this hair." Same. In fact, Marie Claire Australia points out that Gerber has been outspoken in the past about feeling the need to have longer hair to be beautiful. "For so long I felt this pressure to have the long, pretty hair that everyone expects you to have," Gerber told Vogue UK in an interview. "Then I asked myself who I was doing that for—I could cut my hair if I wanted to cut my hair. And I did.”

Say it louder, girlfriend. I'm wearing a bob similar to Gerber's now and couldn't agree more. If you're also here for this message, I suggest you try a bob and watch how your life will change.

