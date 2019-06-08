image
Kaia Gerber Cuts Her Hair Into a Short Bob

image
By Kayleigh Roberts
image
Getty Images
  • Model (and daughter of Cindy Crawford) Kaia Gerber just debuted a new haircut on Instagram.
    • Kaia chopped her signature long, flowing locks into a short, sleek, chin-length bob and shared a picture of the new look on social media.
      • The creative geniuses behind Kaia's new look are Guido Palau, the global creative director for Redken, and his first assistant (and certified master stylist) Sandy Hullett.

        Kaia Gerber just debuted a new haircut that is, in her own words, a dramatic change.

        The model (and daughter of famous supermodel Cindy Crawford) chopped her signature long locks into a short, sleek chin-length bob. She took to Instagram to share the look with her fans, dubbing it "the drama cut" in her caption.

        Kaia's new 'do comes courtesy of Guido Palau, the global creative director for Redken, and his first assistant, Sandy Hullett, who is a master stylist herself. Because, apparently, when you're creating a work of hair art and the canvas is Kaia Gerber's head, it's a two person job.

        Kaia's first pic of the new look was a relatively low-key bathroom mirror selfie, but TBH, she looks as sultry in the photo as she would in any magazine shoot or runway show. Behold:

        View this post on Instagram

        the drama cut by @guidopalau @sandyhullett

        A post shared by Kaia (@kaiagerber) on

        Guido, for his part, has been styling the most famous hair in the fashion industry for years now, including Kaia's mom, Cindy Crawford, Victoria "Posh Spice No More" Beckham, and models for runway shows for top brands like Marc Jacobs and Prada.

        "Start with changing your part," Guido told Refinery29 last fall of his advice for normal women looking to change their own look. "So many people are locked into the way they part the hair, aren’t they? It’s a tiny little thing. Even trying a new product or letting your hair air dry — small things. Try these things at home, not when you’re going out. See whether you feel confident. You might want to go back to your original style, but what we love about seeing models or celebrities on runways or red carpets is their chameleon-like approach to themselves, it’s attractive."

