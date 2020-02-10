Saoirse Ronan Debuted Micro Bangs at the 2020 Oscars

Little Women star Saoirse Ronan looks like an absolute dream at the 2020 Oscars in a custom Gucci gown with a plunging peplum and...wait for it...new bangs (!) coupled with a low chignon bun. This is quite a departure from Ronan's signature blonde bob. I'm 99-percent sure this is the first time the 25-year-old has worn blunt-cut, choppy, baby bangs and they look absolutely amazing on her.

What's cool about her freshly cut, frayed bangs is they're far from perfect. Instead of playing it safe and sticking to the same length all-around, celebrity hairstylist Adir Abergel cut them all at different lengths, using Virtue Labs products, letting them fall a few inches above her brows.

If you've been thinking about cutting bangs, do it. Also, can we please talk about this Gucci hair clip to go with her gown!?! Très chic and a 2020 hair trend to try according to celeb stylists, FYI.

So many snaps for Ronan taking such a huge risk at one of the biggest nights in Hollywood. Cutting your bangs is no joke since it completely switches up your entire look. Since we're already talking bangs, Marie Claire's executive editor, Sally, pointed out this fabulous style Ronan rocked last week at the British Academy Film Awards. This is a bangs moment for the books, and the Marie Claire team coined it a "side swoop trick":

Let's hope that Ronan continues having fun with her hair this year and keeps these bangs for more than one night.

