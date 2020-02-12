Pretty Little Liars actress Ashley Benson may be tied down to her girlfriend Cara Delevingne, but she's not tied down to one hairstyle, that's for sure. In October of last year she switched up her blonde bombshell hair for a deep brunette bob. For most of 2019, she alternated between blonde and brunette hues, but at the start of 2020 the hair chameleon was seen sporting a bright pink bob, which is making me reconsider my boring black hair.

Today, during New York Fashion Week the actress swapped her short hair for extra long extensions and a caramel hair color that's literally to-die-for for the Michael Kors show. I'm feeling "sleek and chic" Ashley, as her hairstylist Joseph Maine called it in his caption, in which he also wrote: "What bob?!" So good.

Please take note of this shine:

Maine used RPZL hair extensions and Color Wow hair products to complete her new look. This extra sleek style is different for her Benson because tousled, effortless waves is usually the texture she goes for. She also showed off her new style on Instagram in a photo that has only been up for two hours and has already racked up over 200,000 likes and heart eyes from her fans.

Which look are you feeling the most on her? No style is off limits for Benson. Can't wait for her to surprise us all with what's next.

