Of the Kardashian/Jenner clan, Kendall Jenner is probably the most consistent when it comes to her hair. Aside from that time Jenner switched up her hair for an auburn color, the supermodel generally favors a dark brunette mane that falls a little past the shoulders—unless her modeling calls for a very different look, as it did during Burberry's show last September.



Mike Marsland Getty Images

Obviously, it's always exciting to see Jenner with new hair. Today, she took to Instagram to show off her Garage magazine shots, which were taken by photographer Campbell Addy and envisioned by artist Maurizio Cattelan. In the photos, the model showed off dramatic, dark, Rapunzel-like extensions.



And here's the main cover:

Another fun Garage shot:

Jenner's photos got the stamp of approval from many of her fans and friends, with Justine Skye chiming in with "Go OFFFFF INCHES" and Gigi Hadid calling the photo "Funnn!" Sadly, the dramatic transformation seems to be short-lived, but it's always fun to see the model step outside of her comfort zone for the sake of fashion.

