If you love to straighten your hair, but have struggled to find a flat iron that does the job well without singeing your hair in the process, you might want to consider the L’Oreal Professionnel Steampod Steam-Powered Flat Iron.

The flat iron has rave reviews around the internet, from Amazon to Sephora and on YouTube.

The L’Oreal Professionnel Steampod Steam-Powered Flat Iron usually costs $250, but is on sale for 20 percent off for Amazon Prime Day 2021.

You know the old sayings about always wanting what you can't have and the grass always being greener on the other side? Do they ever feel more gut-level true than when you look in the mirror at your natural hair and wish it were...well, exactly the opposite of how it is? This doesn't mean you don't also love your natural hair, of course, but some days you just want a change. You might have super straight hair that you wish was curly, or bouncing or natural curls that you want to temporarily turn into silky straight locks, and that's totally okay.

What's less okay? The frustrating that comes with not being able to achieve that desired different-for-the-day look and the heat damage that often comes with trying to. Enter the L’Oreal Professionnel Steampod Steam-Powered Flat Iron. If you're in the group of people who have some natural curl that they're looking to straighten out, this product has rave reviews—a perfect , , and dozens of full-length reviews on YouTube.

The YouTube reviews are particularly helpful, since the vloggers behind them give you a guided tour through using the flat iron and a direct look at the results. YouTuber Julissa Guillen straightened half of her hair first for her review video and the mid-point reveal says it all:

Watch her full review below:

And YouTuber Bare Arii showed what the L’Oreal Professionnel Steampod can do for thick, 3b/3c curly hair:

If you're looking at these results and thinking, "um, yes please," then you should also know that today is the day to buy the L’Oreal Professionnel Steampod, which is currently on sale for 20% off at check out as part of Amazon Prime Day 2021. This knocks the cost down from its usual $250 price tag to $200.

