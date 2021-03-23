For many of us, wash day is a self-care ritual, a sacred time set aside from our busy weeks to nurture our hair. The process usually starts with a thorough cleanse, followed by a nourishing conditioner, then ends with the oftentimes dreaded detangling phase. Let's face it: No matter your hair texture, detangling can be a doozy if you don't have the right tools. That's why we scoured the market, with every hair texture in mind, to present you with a hero lineup of detangling brushes. With these in hand, you'll glide through pesky knots and tangles with absolute ease.

For a Wash-n-Go Tangle Teezer The Original Detangling Hairbrush $12.00 at ulta.com A classic! The Tangle Teezer fits comfortably in the palm of the hand so you can easily maneuver it through your hair without snagging and breaking it. This brush gets the job done on both damp and dry hair, but its real skill is gliding through your ringlets after cleansing and conditioning for a super-defined wash-n-go.

For In-Shower Use Wet Brush Shower Detangler $7.23 at amazon.com When your hair is wet, it's at its most vulnerable to friction and manipulation (a.k.a. brushing). This detangling brush is designed with soft bristles and a flexible brush head to easily melt away knots and tangles without compromising your hair health.

For Kinks and Coils Brush With The Best Felicia Leatherwood Detangler Brush $17.99 at amazon.com This heavy-duty detangler created by natural hair expert Felicia Leatherwood is a go-to for kinks and coils. Designed with widely spaced flexible bristles to undo the most stubborn knots, this brush promises to do away with wash day anxiety.

For Curl Clumping Pattern Shower Brush $17.00 at ulta.com Kinky, curly, and coily hair textures can benefit from this in-shower brush. The rubber bristles are perfect for sliding right through your strands and distributing your conditioner, leaving your curls in an array of juicy, uniform ringlets. Plus, the rubber base slides out so you can easily clean out any leftover hairs.

For Curl Definition Denman Classic Styling Brush $19.95 at amazon.com If you have 3c to type 4 textured curls, chances are you're no stranger to the iconic Denman. (One of our beauty editors says it transformed her curls.) This detangling must-have is praised for cutting the detangling process in half on both wet and dry hair, eliminating frizz, and seamlessly defining curls. A curlista's dream!

For Sensitive Hair CurlMix Flex Brush $25.00 at curlmix.com The key to easily detangling any hair texture is a flexible detangling brush. This one lives up to its name—it's designed with flexible brackets to gently slip through tangles without snags and tears.

For Long Hair Y by Yusef Cushion Paddle Brush $20.00 at ybyyusef.com Celebrity hairstylist Yusef Williams created this paddle brush to cut your styling time in half. The wide base is ideal for long and thick hair textures. Plus, it comes with a knob at the opposite end to easily part and section your hair as you go.

For Product Buildup Christophe Robin Detangling Brush $108.00 at dermstore.com This detangling gem is an investment, but the benefits are worth it. It's handcrafted with soft boar bristles that not only seamlessly detangle, but also help eliminate excessive product buildup and kickstart blood circulation in the scalp—all things that help promote hair growth.

For Minimal Shedding Remington The Mane Electric Detangling Brush $20.99 at amazon.com No need to pull and tug at your precious strands with this electric brush. The teeth of this detangler rock back and forth in a vibrating motion to loosen tangles without causing excessive shedding.

For Thick Hair Tangle Teezer The Ultimate Detangler $14.00 at ulta.com If you have very thick hair and are looking for a tool that's tough enough to tackle your tangles, consider the Ultimate Detangler. This brush has the same two-tier bristle build as Tangle Teezer's original iteration for minimal shedding. But the wider base covers more ground and the sturdy handle makes way for a comfortable detangling process.