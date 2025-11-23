When it comes to luxury haircare, Dyson is a name that stands alone. Though many have tried, none have quite been able to harness the ease and precision Dyson products are known for—and that's why I'm shopping the brand's epic Black Friday sale.

Starting on Sunday, November 23, the brand is slashing prices across its website, with everything from vacuum cleaners to Airwraps getting the discounted treatment. And while I wholeheartedly recommend their V8 Absolute (the superstar of my household cleaning routine), it's the beauty products fans (and we editors) are most excited about. File this under: one of the best beauty sales of the entire season.

Let's break it down: Best-selling items, like the Supersonic Nural blow dryer and Airstrait, will be marked down by $150 from the usual sticker price, and the Airwrap will be $130 off the new Amber Silk holiday colorway.

So, if you need a new blow dryer (or fancy styling tool), keep scrolling. Ahead, I rounded up the best Dyson deals to get in on for the biggest shopping holiday of the year.

Shop Dyson's Black Friday Deals

