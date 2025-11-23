Ditch Your Old Hair Dryer for One of These Dyson Black Friday Deals
When it comes to luxury haircare, Dyson is a name that stands alone. Though many have tried, none have quite been able to harness the ease and precision Dyson products are known for—and that's why I'm shopping the brand's epic Black Friday sale.
Starting on Sunday, November 23, the brand is slashing prices across its website, with everything from vacuum cleaners to Airwraps getting the discounted treatment. And while I wholeheartedly recommend their V8 Absolute (the superstar of my household cleaning routine), it's the beauty products fans (and we editors) are most excited about. File this under: one of the best beauty sales of the entire season.
Let's break it down: Best-selling items, like the Supersonic Nural blow dryer and Airstrait, will be marked down by $150 from the usual sticker price, and the Airwrap will be $130 off the new Amber Silk holiday colorway.
So, if you need a new blow dryer (or fancy styling tool), keep scrolling. Ahead, I rounded up the best Dyson deals to get in on for the biggest shopping holiday of the year.
Shop Dyson's Black Friday Deals
Marie Claire-approved Dyson airwraps have been at the top of every wish list since 2018, and the reviews don't lie. With 4.6 stars and nearly 15,000 perfect reviews, this baby is surely worth the investment—especially at a hugely discounted price.
If you're hesitant to go all-in on a new Supersonic dryer, I'm here to report that it's absolutely worth the hype. It's powerful, sleek, and shockingly quiet—a combo that makes doing your hair a joy rather than a chore. And at $150 off, you truly can't get a better deal.
I know, $400 is a lot to spend on a straightener. But true shoppers know a quality design will last you not just years, but decades. Consider this your sign to upgrade your high school option.
This, my friends, is the future of hair styling. Dyson's most modern release is sleek and aerodynamic, with the brand labeling it their "most powerful, yet lightest hair dryer." Just like the original, this hair dryer boasts a rock-solid 4.60-star rating.
This blow dryer promises "no heat damage" and an automatic heat control that provides "a 3x stronger scalp barrier and more shine." Thousands of five-star ratings back up these claims, with shoppers calling it a "must buy."
The day has finally come. We, as a society, have evolved past annoying chords, thanks to Dyson's wireless Corrale Styler Straightener. Shoppers rave about its utility, saying "the device comes to temperature extremely fast" (the ultimate compliment for any straightener).
