We’ve spent the last few years perfecting the art of looking put together without trying. Slicked-back buns. No-makeup makeup. The claw clip as a personality trait. (To be clear, I love a hair claw—I’ve been wearing them since high school.) But, the trends are starting to shift. The vibe is less I threw this up and more this is how I meant it to look. That’s where French combs come in. They sit in the hair and do their job in a way that feels more elevated and elegant than, say, a jumbo scrunchie.

They’re not new, though. French combs have been around since the early 20th century (they had a brief, but serious resurgence in the '80s and early '90s) long before claw clips and elastics took over our vanities. Like most beauty trends, they’re simply circling back. History is cyclical like that.

Last fall, editorial and celebrity hairstylist Guido Palau used them at The Row’s Spring/Summer 2026 show, holding soft twists and low chignons in place. It wasn’t a headline moment so much as a thoughtful detail, which is exactly why it landed. The Row has always been about restraint—pieces that look simple until you realize how intentional they are. The French comb lives in that same world. It doesn’t announce itself the way a scrunchie, barrette, or claw clip does; instead, it quietly makes the entire look feel more considered.

And now, with spring 2026 just a few snowfalls away (hopefully), that small hair detail feels less like a runway exclusive and more like something you could actually reach for in your everyday styling routine. Just take it from the TikTok girlies: French combs are already shaping up to be this spring’s most chic hair trend yet. And with the beautiful iterations of tortoiseshell, polished resin, and hand-carved acetate, it can complete a look in just a few seconds.

What Is a French Comb?

Despite the name, a French comb isn’t something you drag through your hair in the morning. Rather than something you use, like a traditional comb, it's something you wear.

Put plainly, it's a curved, decorative comb designed to stay in your hair rather than detangle it. The shape follows the head, the teeth are wider and smoother than a standard comb, and it’s meant to anchor twists, chignons, and half-up styles without pulling.

The beauty of a French comb is how it works with your hair instead of gripping it into place. You twist, you tuck, and the comb slides in, distributing weight so the style holds without harsh clamping. It feels lighter on the head, but somehow more secure. And unlike a French pin, which relies entirely on technique, the French comb is much more forgiving. It's the perfect beginner-friendly accessory that's just as cute as it is functional.

My Favorite French Combs

How Do I Use a French Comb?

There are plenty of ways to use a French comb, but the simplest is this: gather your hair into a low twist, loose bun, or half-up style, give it one or two turns with your fingers, then slide the comb into the base of the twist, teeth facing inward, and gently rotate it so it sits flush against your head. Practices makes perfect, but remember—the crux of French beauty is having the certain perfectly imperfect quality.

