Emma Stone's hair has come a long way throughout the last year. After popping out at last year's Golden Globe awards with a pixie cut (the result of her secretly shaving her head while filming Bugonia), we've witnessed her hair transform from bixie to bob to lob length in what feels like no time, but this week she casually debuted her biggest hair transformation yet: a soft blonde hair color.

Stone spent some time in New York City this week to attend Louis Vuitton's Cruise 2027, where she wore an all-black two-piece set that featured a cardigan with satin trim and matching trousers. She wore open-toe sandals and a fiery red manicure, but perhaps what was most noticeable was her all-new hair color. For years, Stone's look has become synonymous with her deep red hair color, but in an effort to switch things up, she decided to go a few shades lighter and wore her wavy lob in a warm caramel blonde shade.

The color is the work of celebrity hairstylist, Tracey Cunningham, who used combination of dyes from Schwarzkopf Professional to get the look.

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Emma Stone attends a Louis Vuitton runway show wearing a new caramel blonde hair color. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Stone is just one of many celebrities who have showed off some pretty major hair changes within the last few days. At last weekend's Gucci event in New York City, Paris Hilton, who's worn platinum blonde hair since her ascent to fame in the early 2000s, walked the runway wearing a deep brunette hair color and a side bang. Kristen Stewart also hit the Cannes Film Festival red carpet with a bixie cut and messy curtain bangs.

At the top of the year, experts predicted that soft blonde hair would become one 2026's biggest color trends. “Warmth isn’t going anywhere—it’s just shifting,” celebrity hairstylist Devante Turnbull previously told MC. “Those buttery tones are mellowing into more neutral ‘toasted’ shades. Think creamy beige instead of yellow-gold. People still want brightness, just in a softer, more wearable way that doesn’t scream ' summer blonde .'"

If you're thinking of giving your hair a summer refresh, read ahead for some maintenance tips.

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TOPICS Emma Stone