Now, the two brands have joined forces for a limited-edition collaboration that might just solve half of my holiday gifting dilemmas. Think your sister, your colleague, your cousin, or even the last-minute guest who shows up unexpectedly at your holiday party. And, quite frankly, I wouldn't blame you for keeping the entire thing to yourself. Here's everything you need to know about the DedCool x Emi Jay collaboration.
DedCool
Dedcool X Emi Jay Gift Set in Mint Mochi Sky
Emi Jay
Dedcool X Emi Jay Aura Hair & Body Mist in Mochi Milk
Emi Jay
DedCool x Emi Jay Mochi Milk Gift Set in Yellow Mochi Sky
Emi Jay
Big Effing Clip Hair Claw in Pink Mochi Sky
What's In the Emi Jay x DedCool Collaboration?
For $59, you can get a gift set featuring Emi Jay's Aura Hair + Body Mist in DedCool's bestselling Mochi Milk fragrance, a gorgeously bejeweled Big Effing Clip, and a limited-edition air freshener in the same scent. The latter is shaped like Emi Jay's signature angel wings, which would look adorable hanging on a fan pull chain or on your car's rearview mirror.
There are two versions of the gift set to choose from: Yellow Mochi Sky, available at Emi Jay (Sephora quickly sold out!), or Mint Mochi Sky, exclusive to DedCool. Both clips come in the prettiest pastel shades, adorned with multicolored, star-shaped gems that make an otherwise ordinary claw clip feel like a little piece of hair jewelry.
Not interested in the entire set? You can pick up the Aura Mist separately for $24, while the Big Effing Clip comes in a third shade, Pink Mochi Sky, for $38 at Emi Jay or Sephora. There's also a limited-edition Mint Mochi Sky silk scrunchie for $32, should you want to go all in.
What Is the Mochi Milk Aura Hair + Body Mist?
Fragrance
Available as part of the set or on its own, the body and hair perfume features DedCool's beloved Mochi Milk fragrance, with notes of peach nectar, marshmallows, sweet rice milk, and vanilla bean. It's a gourmand through and through, but not the cloyingly sweet kind. Trust me, I'm someone who typically steers clear of anything that smells too sugary, and this is one of the few exceptions.
What makes it work so well is the warm sandalwood and white musk at the base, which balance out all that sweetness and give the fragrance its soft, airy quality. It's comforting and a little addictive, if I do say so myself.
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Since this is a hair and body mist rather than a traditional eau de parfum, the fragrance wears more gently on the skin and hair, making it easy to incorporate into your routine. My favorite part? Getting a little whiff of the scent whenever I swish around my hair. It's also subtle enough to layer with other perfumes, especially if you prefer your fragrances to have a little more zhuzh.
Ingredients
Now, let's talk ingredients, because not every fragrance marketed for your hair is necessarily doing it any favors. The formula does contain alcohol, which can be drying, particularly with frequent use on already dry hair. That said, I've never experienced any on my own hair, since it also includes humectants like glycerin, which attracts and retains moisture, along with aloe vera to support hydration. Those ingredients don't completely offset alcohol's potential drying effects, but they're a welcome addition.
Personally, one of my favorite things about the formula is that it doesn't add any weight to my hair, which is a recurring issue I have with other hair fragrances. The fine mist is light enough that I can spray it over a finished hairstyle without worrying about my fine hair going limp. Which, as anyone with fine hair knows, is a constant struggle.
I've found myself reaching for it in the morning before starting my day, and occasionally at night, too. There's something so comforting about going to bed with freshly scented hair, and this has quickly become one of my favorite little additions to my nighttime routine. Call me bougie; I'm a beauty editor—what can I say?
Is the DedCool x Emi Jay Collab Worth It?
I'm admittedly an easy sell when it comes to both brands, but I really do think this collaboration is worth picking up, especially with the holidays right around the corner. For $59, you're getting two products you'll actually use, plus an adorable little air freshener that makes the whole thing feel extra giftable. I'm particularly obsessed with the Aura Mist, which gives me all the cozy goodness of Mochi Milk in a lighter formula that plays beautifully with my everyday routine. Consider this my official endorsement to buy one for someone on your list and, while you're at it, another for yourself.
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Siena Gagliano is the Beauty Editor at Marie Claire, where she writes and edits reported features, trend stories, and expert-backed shopping roundups. Before joining the team full-time, she was an editor at Cosmopolitan, where she specialized in SEO-first beauty content and commerce strategy. Her bylines have also appeared in Allure, ELLE, Bustle, Well+Good, Popsugar, andWomen's Health, covering everything from the best products for brighter, glowier skin to the science behind face mapping. Curious about the behind-the-scenes magazine life and her go-to beauty picks? Follow her on Instagram at @sienagagliano.