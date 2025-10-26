I Smell Good Enough to Eat Whenever I Wear These Fall 2025 Gourmand Perfumes

Caramel, maple, and cinnamon are taking over my fragrance collection.

headshot of brooke knappenberger with white border with photos of the 7 virtues buttercream haze, ds &amp; durga pistachio, gabar galone, ellis brooklyn queens caramel, kilian angels share overlaid on Caramel smeared background
(Image credit: Brooke Knappenberger/Courtesy)
Brooke Knappenberger's avatar
By
published
in News

I'm known as the gourmand lover among my friends and co-workers. Anytime a new fragrance drops that has any hint of vanilla (or marshmallow, brown sugar, or any sweet note for that matter), I'm the first volunteer to test it out. That being said, I prefer to switch up my olfactory personality for the season—after all, who wants to wear a sunny summer perfume when it's cold and rainy? Now that cooler weather is fully here, it's time I solidify my rotation of fall gourmand perfumes.

Along with my all-time favorites, there's been a ton of new fragrance launches that have found permanent spots in my collection. From The 7 Virtues's first gourmand to a dark and sultry fruity fragrance from Phlur, my slate of go-to fall perfumes is looking fresh and delectable. This season, I'm particularly favoring rich, warm notes like caramel, cinnamon, and maple to capture the cozy vibe of fall.

If smelling like a baked treat is your M.O., these fall-forward gourmands will be right up your alley. Even if sweet fragrances make your head spin, this list has an olfactory delight for everyone, including spicy blends and skin scents.

Why Trust Marie Claire

For more than 30 years, Marie Claire has been an internationally recognized destination for news, fashion, and beauty trends, investigative packages, and more. When it comes to the products Marie Claire recommends, we take your faith in us seriously. Every product that we feature comes personally recommended by a Marie Claire writer or editor, or by an expert we’ve spoken to firsthand.

Brooke Knappenberger
Brooke Knappenberger
Associate Commerce Editor

Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.

She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.