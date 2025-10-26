I Smell Good Enough to Eat Whenever I Wear These Fall 2025 Gourmand Perfumes
Caramel, maple, and cinnamon are taking over my fragrance collection.
I'm known as the gourmand lover among my friends and co-workers. Anytime a new fragrance drops that has any hint of vanilla (or marshmallow, brown sugar, or any sweet note for that matter), I'm the first volunteer to test it out. That being said, I prefer to switch up my olfactory personality for the season—after all, who wants to wear a sunny summer perfume when it's cold and rainy? Now that cooler weather is fully here, it's time I solidify my rotation of fall gourmand perfumes.
Along with my all-time favorites, there's been a ton of new fragrance launches that have found permanent spots in my collection. From The 7 Virtues's first gourmand to a dark and sultry fruity fragrance from Phlur, my slate of go-to fall perfumes is looking fresh and delectable. This season, I'm particularly favoring rich, warm notes like caramel, cinnamon, and maple to capture the cozy vibe of fall.
If smelling like a baked treat is your M.O., these fall-forward gourmands will be right up your alley. Even if sweet fragrances make your head spin, this list has an olfactory delight for everyone, including spicy blends and skin scents.
The 7 Virtues's first foray into gourmands is a major hit in my book. As the label suggests, Buttercream Haze is a dessert in a bottle. Imagine a cake topped with fluffy vanilla frosting with a hint of lemon zest and a maple caramel filling, and you get the gist of this blend. The tonka bean in its dry down is even more delectable.
Every Ellis Brooklyn launch is a huge hit in my rotation, and Queens Caramel is no different. This new perfume is a textbook example of a sophisticated gourmand. It's warm and sweet with a delectable creaminess in the dry down, but it never veers into cloying territory. It's also a fall fragrance that layers exceptionally well, so don't be afraid to add a few spritzes to your signature scent for a boost of sweetness.
As made clear by her viral shower routine, Leah Kateb is a big fan of smelling like a treat. It was no surprise, then, that her first fragrance as Skylar's Chief Creative Officer was revealed to be a gourmand-lover's dream. I think of Double Dates as essentially wearable date syrup. With brown sugar, sticky toffee, and, of course, dates, this delicious fragrance is good enough to eat (but please don't!).
To be honest, I wasn't sure how to feel about another cherry fragrance after the perfume trend's heyday in the summer. However, Phlur sure knows how to make the fruit interesting. The brand gives black cherry an edge with the addition of brandy, leather, and deep woods. The result is a juicy, cherry-infused cocktail that's begging to be worn on date night.
Oud is a fragrance note I don't particularly gravitate towards, so I was shocked to realize just how much I enjoy it in Kayali's newest launch. The rich-smelling note adds depth to this spicy and woody blend of caramel apple and spiced rum. Despite the name, I find that chocolate is more of a side character in this fragrance; however, it's still a warm and delicious scent.
Crumb Couture is likely the most photorealistic scent in my extensive collection, and for that, it's a favorite. Somehow, Snif managed to capture the exact smell of a buttery croissant topped with a smidge of berry jam. With every spritz, I feel like I'm walking into a warm and cozy bakery with the scent of fresh-baked pastries in the air.
Every fall, like clockwork, I move Kilian Angels' Share to the front of my fragrance shelf. When the weather starts to dip, I start to reach for this warm and boozy scent non-stop. This blend is like a cinnamon-spiked glass of brandy that instantly makes me feel like a rich mob wife. It's no wonder that it's one of my go-to date night fragrances, too.
I never knew how much I adore pistachio in fragrance until I got a whiff of this unisex blend, which is essentially a love letter to the nut. It's less of a traditional gourmand in that I don't find it sweet. Instead, it leans more spicy and even earthy with hints of cardamom and patchouli. I definitely wouldn't mind sharing my bottle with a partner, either.
The Nue Co. fragrances are a recent discovery of mine and one that has changed the game for me. The brand specializes in functional fragrances meant to evoke a specific feeling. Its latest collection conjures up the comforting feel of nostalgia, and of the three new perfumes, First Milk is a personal standout. It's a sweet, milky skin scent that perfectly captures the feeling of a hug with notes of French vanilla, almond milk, musk, and tonka bean.
You may think of ice cream and waffle cones as a summertime treat, but I actually find this fragrance more suitable for the fall. A Whiff of Waffle Cone is a lighter riff on sugary sweet vanilla scents. With the addition of cinnamon and caramel, it takes on a yummy, slightly spicy feel that will warm you right up on a cold day.
Cirque du Soleil bottled up all of the best treats of a fall fair in this TikTok-viral fragrance, and I'm obsessed. From buttery popcorn to red apple and cotton candy, this perfume is nothing short of an olfactory treat. As the unique scent develops on your skin, it becomes less edible and more of a warm and cozy vanilla fragrance. Speaking from experience, it's impossible to feel sad while wearing this joyful blend.
In its latest collection, Gabar took gourmands to a place I've never smelled before. Galone is a personal favorite, featuring sweet and savory notes inspired by a South Asian palette. Sesame is the star of the show in this fragrance, so you can expect a toasted nuttiness from this blend. The addition of volcanic caramel adds just a hint of sweetness, while the drydown mellows out into a warm, musky trail.
Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.
She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.