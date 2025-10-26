I'm known as the gourmand lover among my friends and co-workers. Anytime a new fragrance drops that has any hint of vanilla (or marshmallow, brown sugar, or any sweet note for that matter), I'm the first volunteer to test it out. That being said, I prefer to switch up my olfactory personality for the season—after all, who wants to wear a sunny summer perfume when it's cold and rainy? Now that cooler weather is fully here, it's time I solidify my rotation of fall gourmand perfumes.

Along with my all-time favorites, there's been a ton of new fragrance launches that have found permanent spots in my collection. From The 7 Virtues's first gourmand to a dark and sultry fruity fragrance from Phlur, my slate of go-to fall perfumes is looking fresh and delectable. This season, I'm particularly favoring rich, warm notes like caramel, cinnamon, and maple to capture the cozy vibe of fall.

If smelling like a baked treat is your M.O., these fall-forward gourmands will be right up your alley. Even if sweet fragrances make your head spin, this list has an olfactory delight for everyone, including spicy blends and skin scents.

